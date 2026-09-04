Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Announces Career News Amid Dad’s Legal Troubles

Tiger Woods took a reckless driving plea deal, bringing down his DUI charges on Sept. 2. He also accepted a punishment of 5 years suspension of his driver’s license and a $ 1,500 fine.

With the 15-time major champion’s legal troubles now over, he can focus completely on golf.

In the meantime, his son Charlie was preparing for an important start at the Junior Players Championship.

Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Inks a New Deal

Charlie, 17, signed a NIL contract with TaylorMade Golf on Friday, Sept. 4.

He is a senior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. He committed to play golf at Florida State earlier this year and is part of the Seminoles’ 2027 recruiting class.

Woods signed his own equipment deal with TaylorMade in 2017.

“We build our roster of athletes around those who are driven by the game of golf and have an unmatched desire to compete at the highest level,” TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said. “Charlie epitomizes that every time he tees it up. The growth of his game over the last few years speaks for itself.”

TaylorMade announced the deal while Charlie competed in the Junior Players Championship.

Woods shot a 1-under 71 in Friday’s first round. He made five birdies and four bogeys. He was tied for eighth when he finished, just before a weather delay suspended play.

TaylorMade has played a role in Charlie’s junior career for more than a year.

He signed with Players Group Management in February for NIL representation. The agency is separate from Excel Sports Management, which represents his father.

Vanessa Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance With Tiger Woods

Vanessa Trump joined Woods at a Florida courthouse as he resolved his DUI case. Trump has kept a low profile after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

After that, she took to social media in June to say that she has completed the first step of recovery and is going into the second stage. In the same month, Woods returned to the United States from Zurich to support her.

Now, in his difficult time, she came out to support him.

Woods can also look forward to returning to competitive golf. With the case now over, he can return to practice and get on course as soon as 2027.