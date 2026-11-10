Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Eyed for Potential PGA Tour Appearance That Would Make History

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, could make golf history in 2027 if they compete in the same official PGA Tour event for the first time.

The possibility of the father-son duo playing in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico has drawn attention after the 2026 tournament concluded.

The location would have special significance for Tiger, who designed the course himself.

Although neither Woods has announced plans to compete, Diamante developer Ken Jowdy has expressed interest in having both players participate.

“I would love to have Tiger play,” Jowdy told Golfweek. “I’d love for both of them to play here, but I think for Tiger to want to do that, he wants to know that Charlie can earn it.”

Charlie, 17, has already committed to playing college golf at Florida State University beginning in 2027.

However, earning a place in a PGA Tour event would require the teenager to take another step in his golf career.

Tiger Woods Wants Son Charlie to Earn His PGA Tour Opportunity

Jowdy believes Tiger would prefer that Charlie qualify for the tournament through his own accomplishments rather than receive special treatment because of his famous father.

“He’d want Charlie to prove he belongs there,” Jowdy said. “I don’t think he’d like for it to be given to him just because of his name.”

A sponsor exemption could potentially give Charlie an opportunity to compete, although no such invitation has been announced.

Tiger received a sponsor exemption when he made his PGA Tour debut at age 16 during the 1992 Los Angeles Open at Riviera Country Club.

Charlie, who turns 18 in February 2027, could make his own Tour debut 35 years after his father’s first appearance.

The younger Woods has competed in junior golf events and has already played alongside his father in the PNC Championship.

However, the PNC Championship is a family event rather than an official PGA Tour competition.

Competing in the same field at the World Wide Technology Championship would mark a different milestone for both players.

Charlie Woods Celebrates Florida State Commitment With Both Parents

Charlie’s potential professional golf future comes as he prepares for his college career.

The teenager announced his commitment to Florida State University in February 2026.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Charlie wrote on Instagram.

Tiger publicly congratulated his son on the decision.

“Congratulations Charlie. I’m so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life,” the 15-time major champion commented.

On Friday, November 6, Tiger and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, attended a celebration at Charlie’s high school recognizing his college commitment.

The former couple, who divorced in 2010, joined other family members for the occasion.

The appearance was one of Tiger’s few public outings since his arrest in March 2026.

Tiger Woods Faces Questions About His Own PGA Tour Return

While Charlie continues developing his game, Tiger’s competitive future remains uncertain.

The 15-time major champion has not competed in an official PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship.

He has also not announced a timetable for returning to regular tournament play.

For the father-son pairing to happen in Mexico, Tiger would need to be healthy enough to compete, while Charlie would need to secure a place in the field.

El Cardonal would provide a familiar setting for Tiger’s potential return.

The course opened in 2014 and became the first Tiger Woods-designed course to host a PGA Tour event when the World Wide Technology Championship moved there in 2023.

The Diamante resort also features additional golf facilities associated with Woods, including the developing Legacy Golf Club.

The tournament’s sponsorship agreement currently extends through 2027, leaving questions about its future beyond that season.