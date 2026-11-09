Tiger Woods’ Latest Career Move Has 2 Cincinnati Bengals Stars Making a Big Investment

Tiger Woods is working on another golf course in Mexico, and two Cincinnati Bengals stars are set to become his neighbors.

Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have purchased homesites at the Legacy Club at Diamante, an exclusive residential golf community in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The teammates have already started construction on their homes, which will sit just a few doors down from Woods’ property.

Woods is designing the new course alongside longtime collaborator Beau Welling. The project will be his third golf course design at Diamante, a private resort community on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

According to Golfweek, Woods owns the first completed home at Legacy Club, one of just 14 Founder Estates located within the golf course itself. His corporate logo is embedded in both the driveway and swimming pool.

Developer Ken Jowdy is building his own home next door to Woods, although he has put construction on the back burner while focusing on finishing the course.

“It won’t look good if people think I finished my house before the golf course,” Jowdy said. “So once we finish the course, then I’ll hit the gas on my place.”

Bengals Stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Have Already Started Building Homes

Chase and Higgins are familiar with the Diamante property, having spent time there during their NFL offseasons.

The Bengals teammates regularly visit the resort to vacation and play golf, and both have decided to invest in homes at the new development.

Jowdy said the two receivers have visited the property for several years and supported the project as it has progressed.

“They’ve been great supporters here and coming for the last five or six years. We started construction on their houses this year,” Jowdy said.

The developer also joked that he hopes to finish his own home before the Bengals stars move into theirs.

“Hopefully mine gets done before theirs, but it’s going to be close.”

The homes purchased by Chase and Higgins are part of a limited collection of residences at Legacy Club, which will also offer additional properties with golf course views elsewhere in the development.

Tiger Woods’ New Golf Course Will Have Just 250 Memberships

The Legacy Club is being designed as a private golf experience with a limited membership.

Only 250 memberships will be available, and each will be structured to include multiple generations of a family.

Members will be able to extend privileges to their spouses, children and future generations. For example, one membership could eventually provide access to 20 family members as children marry and have families of their own.

Jowdy explained that the club will operate separately from the other golf facilities at Diamante.

“It’s been said we’re building a little city, and this is going to be the country club inside the city,” he said.

“That’s completely set apart from everything else that we have. It’s a different membership. There’s no unaccompanied play. In that respect, it’ll probably be the most exclusive golf course in Cabo.”

Legacy Club will join two other Woods-designed courses at Diamante.

His first completed course design, El Cardonal, has hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship. Woods also designed the Oasis Short Course at the resort.

Diamante’s original course, The Dunes, was designed by Davis Love III.

The Dunes ranks fifth on Golfweek’s Best list of courses in Mexico, the Caribbean, Atlantic islands and Central America, while El Cardonal ranks 30th.

Woods’ Latest Course Is Expected to Open in 2027

Construction on the Legacy Club course is underway, although the project has experienced some delays.

Jowdy said the original goal was to have the course fully grassed by the end of 2026, but that timeline has shifted.

“We were trying to get it fully grassed by the end of this year, but we won’t make it. February, hopefully,” he explained.

Rather than opening during the spring, when many homeowners leave Cabo for cooler destinations, the development is targeting a fall 2027 opening.

“There’s no sense opening in the spring because homeowners typically flee for cooler climates that time of year. So, we’ll be ready to play this time next year ahead of the tournament in October and get it right,” Jowdy said.