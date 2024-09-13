Tiger Woods Announces New Surgery, Effort to Return to PGA Tour

Professional golfer and global sports icon Tiger Woods has again gone under the knife in an attempt to repair issues to his lower back that have plagued him for much of the past year.

Wood released a statement via his X account detailing the procedure on Friday, September 13.

“Earlier this morning, Tiger underwent micro-decompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back,” the statement said. “Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed it to be successful.”

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

Tiger Woods Barely Played in 2024, Hasn’t Won on PGA Tour in 5 Years

Woods, now 48 years old, is currently ranked 975th in the world. He has 82 career victories on the PGA Tour, though his last came five years ago at the ZOZO Championship.

For his career, Woods has amassed 15 major victories. However, he last won a major tournament when he captured the 2019 Masters Championship at Augusta National Golf Club. Somewhat ironically, the 2024 Masters Tournament in early April was the last event at which Woods made a cut.

ESPN reported that Woods took the opening tee box at just five events during the past season: all four major tournaments along with the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Woods functions as the tournament host of the latter event, but withdrew early in the second round this year due to an illness.