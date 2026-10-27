Tiger Woods Gets Potential Comeback Date After Major Golf Announcement

The golf world could be approaching another long-awaited Tiger Woods comeback, and a major announcement has provided a potential date for his return to competition.

The 15-time major champion hasn’t competed since March 2026, when he appeared in the TGL championship series for Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Now, TGL has announced that Woods’ team will open its new season on Sunday, December 27, against defending champion Los Angeles Golf Club.

That gives Woods a possible return date, although his participation in the match has not been confirmed.

The announcement follows encouraging comments from former Jupiter Links teammate Kevin Kisner, who recently suggested that Woods intends to compete much more frequently during the upcoming TGL season.

And while December 27 is an intriguing possibility, Woods could potentially make his comeback even sooner.

Tiger Woods Gets Potential December 27 Return Date

TGL’s season-opening schedule features a championship rematch between Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The matchup is scheduled for December 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

The contest will be part of a doubleheader, with Brooks Koepka’s expansion Motor City Golf Club facing Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf in the opening match.

It represents an intriguing opportunity for Woods, who helped establish TGL alongside McIlroy but has been limited by injuries and other setbacks.

Woods competed only once during TGL’s 2026 season, making his appearance in the championship series against Los Angeles on March 24.

Los Angeles ultimately swept Jupiter Links to secure the league title.

Although Woods hasn’t competed since that appearance, his involvement in TGL appears set to continue.

The league announced its expanded rosters on October 20, with Woods returning alongside Max Homa, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia.

Keith Mitchell joins the five-player lineup, replacing former teammate Kevin Kisner.

The expanded roster offers Jupiter Links additional flexibility when selecting the three golfers who will participate in each match.

That flexibility also means Woods’ presence on the roster does not guarantee that he’ll compete in the season opener.

Nevertheless, the announcement establishes a meaningful date to watch as the 50-year-old considers his next competitive appearance.

Kevin Kisner Offers Encouraging Update on Tiger Woods’ Comeback

The TGL schedule isn’t the only reason to believe Woods could return before the end of 2026.

Kisner recently discussed his former teammate’s plans during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Fore Play” podcast.

Kisner said Woods wants to play a full TGL schedule after making just one appearance last season.

“Tiger wants to play, and they wanted to sign Keith Mitchell, which is totally fine with me,” Kisner said.

Kisner explained that he had received a message from Rob McNamara, a longtime Woods confidant, about the team’s roster decisions and Woods’ intention to play more frequently.

The former Jupiter Links player also discussed two potential opportunities before the TGL opener: the Hero World Challenge in early December and the PNC Championship later that month.

The PNC Championship could be especially interesting.

Tournament organizers are holding a place for Woods and his son, Charlie, at the December 19-20 event in Orlando.

The father-son pairing has not committed to participating, but the invitation leaves open the possibility of an earlier return.

Woods has already made several remarkable comebacks during his legendary career, but the question remains whether his body can withstand the demands of another return.

TGL’s indoor format offers a different challenge from walking four rounds of a traditional PGA Tour tournament.

For now, December 27 stands out as a possible date for fans hoping to see Woods competing again.