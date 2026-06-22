Tom Kim Posts Heartfelt Message After Best Major Finish of His Career at U.S. Open

Tom Kim came up short of his first major championship, but the rising golf star still walked away from the 2026 U.S. Open with plenty to celebrate.

The 24-year-old finished solo third at Shinnecock Hills, ending the week at 1-under-par 279 after rounds of 70, 67, 72, and 70. Kim finished three shots behind champion Wyndham Clark and delivered one of the strongest performances of his young career on one of golf’s toughest stages.

After the tournament concluded, Kim took to social media to reflect on a memorable week that included a birthday celebration and another impressive showing at the U.S. Open.

Tom Kim Thanks Fans After Strong U.S. Open Performance

Kim shared several photos from his week at Shinnecock Hills and expressed gratitude to the fans who supported him throughout the championship.

“I felt it in my fingertips, I reached as far as I could but just slipped out of my hands…” Kim wrote on Instagram.

“I walk away feeling so grateful for the opportunity and the fans in NY for rooting me on and celebrating my 24th with me today.”

The final round coincided with Kim’s 24th birthday, giving him even more reason to remember the week.

Despite challenging conditions throughout the championship, Kim remained in contention until the closing holes.

Shinnecock Hills Tested Golf’s Best Players

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Shinnecock Hills once again proved why it is considered one of the toughest venues in major championship golf.

Strong winds and firm conditions challenged the world’s best players throughout the week, but Kim consistently found answers. Across four rounds, he recorded 16 birdies, 42 pars, 13 bogeys and one double bogey.

While a bogey on the 17th hole during Sunday’s final round likely cost him a chance to put more pressure on Clark, Kim remained among the tournament’s most consistent players.

His finish placed him ahead of several established stars, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished one shot behind Kim in a tie for fourth.

U.S. Open Continues to Bring Out the Best in Kim

The performance added another strong chapter to Kim’s growing U.S. Open résumé.

He tied for 23rd at The Country Club in his U.S. Open debut in 2022 before improving to a tie for eighth the following year. His tie for 33rd at Oakmont in 2025 remains his lowest finish in five career U.S. Open appearances.

That consistency at one of golf’s most demanding tournaments has become a defining part of Kim’s young career.

The South Korean star has now recorded seven international victories and three PGA Tour wins despite being just 24 years old.

PGA Tour Success Came Early for Tom Kim

Kim turned professional in 2018 and quickly established himself as one of golf’s brightest young talents.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kim earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He followed that breakthrough by winning the Shriners Children’s Open in both 2022 and 2023.

His second victory at the event made him the youngest player to reach three PGA Tour wins since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 1997.

Kim also gained widespread attention during the 2022 Presidents Cup, where his energy and shot-making helped make him one of the International Team’s breakout stars.

The golfer’s nickname has an unusual origin. Kim adopted “Tom” as a child after becoming a fan of the television series “Thomas & Friends” and its famous character Thomas the Tank Engine.

The 2026 season has already featured 13 made cuts in 15 starts, and his third-place finish at Shinnecock Hills marked his first top-five result of the year.