Truist Championship Purse 2025: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of the 2025 Truist Championship will earn $3.6 million as part of a $20 million purse, according to the PGA Tour.

The Truist Championship is the sixth signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, bringing with it extra money, FedEx Cup points and exemptions into major tournaments and other signature events.

The tournament is being played from May 8 to May 11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Pennsylvania. Rory McIlroy won the tournament in 2024, then known as the Wells Fargo Championship, taking home the same $3.6 million prize that this year’s winner will.

Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry entered the final round of the 2025 tournament with a share of the leader. Justin Thomas was also in contention on Sunday. Straka is seeking his first PGA Tour win since The American Express in January 2025, while Lowry last won at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with McIlroy in April 2024. Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage in April 2025.

Truist Championship 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 69 players in the 2025 Truist Championship:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $3,600,000.00 2nd $2,160,000.00 3rd $1,360,000.00 4th $960,000.00 5th $800,000.00 6th $720,000.00 7th $670,000.00 8th $621,000.00 9th $581,000.00 10th $541,000.00 11th $501,000.00 12th $461,000.00 13th $421,000.00 14th $381,000.00 15th $361,000.00 16th $341,000.00 17th $321,000.00 18th $301,000.00 19th $281,000.00 20th $261,000.00 21st $241,000.00 22nd $224,500.00 23rd $208,500.00 24th $192,500.00 25th $176,500.00 26th $160,500.00 27th $154,500.00 28th $148,500.00 29th $142,500.00 30th $136,500.00 31st $130,500.00 32nd $124,500.00 33rd $118,500.00 34th $113,500.00 35th $108,500.00 36th $103,500.00 37th $98,500.00 38th $94,500.00 39th $90,500.00 40th $86,500.00 41st $82,500.00 42nd $78,500.00 43rd $74,500.00 44th $70,500.00 45th $66,500.00 46th $62,500.00 47th $58,500.00 48th $55,300.00 49th $52,500.00 50th $51,000.00 51st $49,800.00 52nd $48,600.00 53rd $47,800.00 54th $47,000.00 55th $46,600.00 56th $46,200.00 57th $45,800.00 58th $45,400.00 59th $45,000.00 60th $44,600.00 61st $44,200.00 62nd $43,800.00 63rd $43,400.00 64th $43,000.00 65th $42,600.00 66th $42,200.00 67th $41,800.00 68th $41,400.00 69th $41,000.00

The Winner Also Earns Exemptions Into Signature Events, Majors & Gains 700 FedEx Points

According to the PGA Tour, the winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points along with exemptiosn into the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Travelers Championship and Sentry, which are upcoming signature events on the tour.

The winner also receives an exemption into the PGA Championship, the PLAYERS Championship and the Masters Tournament, along with the U.S. Open if it is his second win since June 17, 2024. The winner gains entry into the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and a PGA Tour card through 2027 (if they are already eligible through 2027, they’d add one year to the exemption through a max of 2030).

After the third round, Straka told reporters about the tournament, “The crowds make it fun. It’s really fun to have those guys. I got to play with JT today, and he always has a big following. The fans were incredible all week really. Since Wednesday in the practice rounds, they were out here. It’s been really fun to play in front of the Philly fans.”

Lowry, when asked about being in contention, told reporters, “I just think you need to be persistent. You need to keep putting yourself there, and eventually it will happen. You look at Rory at the Masters a few weeks ago.

Keep knocking on the door, and eventually you’ll go through it. I feel like I’ve done a good job of it this season, last season. It does get frustrating sometimes, but yeah, I’m in the final group tomorrow. I’ve played pretty good golf this year. I’m pretty happy with the way I’m playing this week, and I’m going to go out and give my best. If it’s good tomorrow, that will be great.”

Thomas talked to reporters after the third round about his confidence during the 2025 season, “I would say it’s a lot of probably faith and belief in my game and where everything’s at. I think it doesn’t — it doesn’t just happen coincidentally. I do think it’s something that you can do the best that you can in terms of thinking your way to being more positive and good things will happen.

Thomas added, “At the end of the day, it requires a little bit of both in my opinion. It’s just more of trying to get my game to a place close to where it is now of believing I just need to just play golf. Don’t do anything special, don’t force the issue, and just try to let things happen more often.”

Next up on the PGA Tour is the second of the year’s four majors, the PGA Championship, which is being played at Quail Hallow in Charlotte, North Carolina.