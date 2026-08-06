How to Watch the 2026 Wyndham Championship

Just one year ago, Cameron Young took home his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Now, the tournament returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina with another week of high-stakes golf ahead. As the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season, the Wyndham Championship acts as one last opportunity for players to improve their standing before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.

With playoff spots still up for grabs, every round this weekend matters. Players safely inside the FedExCup standings will try and build momentum heading into the postseason. Meanwhile, those on the bubble will need a solid finish if they hope to extend their season. The Wyndham Championship is an exciting week filled with leaderboard movement, pressure-packed plays, and tons of memorable moments.

How to Watch the Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship will be played from Thursday, August 6, through Sunday, August 9 at the historic Sedgefield Country Club. Television coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CBS throughout the four-day tournament.

Golf Channel will provide live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3-6 PM ET. Weekend coverage begins on Golf Channel from 1-3 PM. It then shifts to CBS for coverage from 3-6 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Fans looking for full coverage can tune into PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App. This option offers live streaming ahead of the television broadcast each day. Coverage runs from 6:45 AM to 6 PM on Thursday and Friday, and from 7:45 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Streaming Options

PGA TOUR LIVE features four different viewing options, allowing fans to follow the action at the Wyndham Championship however they like.

The Main Feed offers full tournament coverage, highlighting the biggest moments and key storylines happening around Sedgefield Country Club throughout the day.

The Marquee Groups stream follows every shot from two featured pairings. During the opening round, viewers can watch defending champion Cameron Young alongside Alex Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas beginning at 7:45 AM. The afternoon marquee group features Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, and Jordan Spieth, who tee off at 1:05 PM.

The Featured Groups stream at the Wyndham Championship provide traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of select groups throughout the day. Thursday morning coverage includes Bud Cauley, Keegan Bradley, and Brooks Koepka. The trio will tee off on the 10th hole at 7:56 AM, followed by Tom Kim, J.T. Poston, and Aaron Rai at 8:07 AM. In the afternoon, coverage shifts to Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, and Jackson Koivun at 12:54 PM. They are followed up by Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, and Alex Smalley at 1:16 PM, both beginning on the first tee.

Finally, the Featured Holes stream focuses on several of the course’s notable holes, including the par-3 third, par-3 12th, par-5 15th, and par-3 16th. These angles give fans a chance to watch every group as they navigate some of Sedgefield’s most important scoring opportunities and toughest challenges.

With the FedExCup Playoffs just around the corner, the Wyndham Championship is sure to offer four days of exciting golf. Whether you’re following along for the postseason pressure or cheering on the defending champion, there are plenty of ways to catch each shot from the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event.