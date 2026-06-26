Wyndham Clark Breaks Silence on Heckling New York Fans After Emotional US Open Victory

Wyndham Clark says New York should continue hosting major golf tournaments despite enduring relentless heckling from fans during his U.S. Open victory at Shinnecock Hills.

The two-time U.S. Open champion addressed the hostile atmosphere during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” where he rejected the idea that New York should lose future championship events because of fan behavior.

Clark instead praised the city’s passionate sports culture while expressing hope that spectators will support players rather than cheer against them.

Wyndham Clark Defends New York Despite Hostile U.S. Open Crowds

Clark’s relationship with fans became one of the biggest storylines of the U.S. Open.

Although he entered the final round with a six-shot lead, many spectators openly rooted against him throughout Sunday as he tried to secure his second U.S. Open title.

Several fans were ejected during the round after shouting comments while Clark prepared to hit.

According to Fried Egg Golf’s Kevin Van Valkenburg, one fan was removed after yelling, “Don’t choke Wyndham!” before Clark’s tee shot on the fourth hole.

NBC also reported that other spectators were ejected after shouting remarks such as, “Get in the bunker!”

The crowd continued to react throughout the afternoon. After Clark hit a bunker shot well right of the green on the fourth hole, fans rushed toward the ball while cheering. A hole later, spectators again celebrated after one of Clark’s chip shots rolled back down a slope to his feet.

Despite the atmosphere, Clark recovered to win the championship by one stroke and claim his second U.S. Open title.

Wyndham Clark Says Golf Needs Major Championships in New York

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During his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Clark was asked whether fans’ reactions should affect New York’s future as a host city for major championships.

His answer was immediate.

“I disagree. I think New York’s one of our best cities in the world, especially in the US. And I think the fans are passionate. They love their city, they love our country,” Clark said.

“I was a little shocked they were rooting against me. I’m an American. Boy, I played on the Ryder Cup team, I was in the Olympics. So I love all the same things.”

Clark added that he hopes fans will eventually cheer for players rather than root for mistakes.

“But you know what, they’re just passionate. I think tournaments here in the future is necessary, it’s a need, just maybe they start rooting for people or rooting for success than maybe against people. So I think golf needs to always be in New York.”

His comments came after Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch argued that future major championships, including the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, should be reconsidered following repeated issues with spectator behavior.

U.S. Open Was Latest Tournament Marked by Fan Behavior

The U.S. Open was not the first major golf event in New York to generate headlines because of fan conduct.

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black also featured repeated complaints from members of the European team, including Rory McIlroy, who faced significant abuse throughout the competition.

While the Ryder Cup was widely viewed as a more hostile environment, Clark acknowledged that fans at Shinnecock Hills were equally passionate.

After lifting the trophy, Clark addressed the New York crowd during his interview with NBC.

“New York didn’t really like me. I love you guys,” Clark said. “But you know, I get it. Some of it’s self-deserved. I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret, and I’ve been sorry multiple times and I’m still sorry, so hopefully I can win you guys over eventually.”