Who is Wyndham Clark’s New Girlfriend Emily Tanner? 5 Fast Facts About the Couple

Wyndham Clark has a new woman in his life. He hard-launched his new relationship with girlfriend Emily Tanner at the Masters, during the Par 3 contest.

Before Tanner, Wyndham dated Alicia Bogdanski for five years, starting in 2021. It’s not publicly known why the couple went their separate ways, but it seems this new relationship is doing wonders for the 2023 U.S. Open champion.

Clark leads at Shinnecock Hills. Amid this sudden rise, here are five facts you need to know about the couple.

Emily Tanner is a Businesswoman and a Social Media Influencer

Tanner is a big-time social media influencer, a career she has built over the past nine years. She has more than 730,000 followers and her work mainly focuses on fashion, health and wellness.

She built her brand from the ground up and now helps other influencers do the same through her company.

Over Social Agency, a company Tanner started with Nancy Nguyen, is making a mark in the Los Angeles scene. Tanner handles the marketing, while her partner oversees the creative side.

Together, they have partnered with multiple brands and bring that expertise to help budding influencers.

Wyndham Clark Was Once Ranked No. 3 in the World

Clark’s career over the past three years has been one of the most volatile rollercoasters.

After winning a major championship in 2023, he carried that momentum into early 2024, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

By April, 2024, Clark had reached World No. 3, riding a streak that saw him spend 83 consecutive weeks inside the top 10. Then it all went downhill.

By the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, Clark’s game was unraveling. After missing the cut, he smashed a historic locker in the clubhouse out of frustration. The incident significantly damaged his reputation.

Wyndham Clark Went From Being Banned From US Open to Leading It

The Oakmont board of directors decided to ban Clark from the course unless he paid for the damages, donated to a charity of their choice and took anger management classes.

Clark publicly apologized, admitting the act was something he deeply regretted, but his on-course struggles continued. His world ranking plummeted all the way to 75th as he tinkered heavily with his swing during the offseason.

Three weeks ago, in May 2026, Clark found redemption at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He followed that with a third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament and is now leading at Shinnecock Hills, ranking 34th in the world.

Wyndham Clark Took Therapy

After the Oakmont incident, Clark worked with a renowned sports psychologist, Julie Elion.

He credits this dedicated off-course mental work as the fundamental reason he was able to secure his comeback victory at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson earlier this spring.

Taking the lessons he’s learned from his own mental health journey, Clark is currently developing an organization and performance app called UNLOK, which is scheduled to release around January 2027.

By building UNLOK, Clark is aiming to create an all-in-one resource that eliminates digital clutter and helps athletes maintain control over their mental health.

Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily Tanner, Also Helped Him

Tanner is another reason for Clark’s recent success. She always comes out to support him in his games.

She is very new to golf, but her enthusiasm for the sport proves how much she loves her man.

“So unbelievably proud!! Love you so much,” she wrote after Clark won the CJ Cup, alongside a photo of the two of them kissing with the trophy.

Now, as Clark tries to win another U.S. Open, Tanner will surely be cheering for him on Sunday.