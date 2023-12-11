Packers Make Final Call on Aaron Jones, Add Veteran RB to Roster

The Green Bay Packers are calling up newly signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake to their active roster with star Aaron Jones expected to miss his third consecutive game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for December 11, the Packers have elevated Drake from the practice squad to their game-day roster against the Giants. He will now have a chance to work in the rotation alongside AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor.

The Packers swapped out James Robinson for Drake on their practice squad back on December 5, adding a journeyman with more than 5,000 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns throughout his eight-year career to reinforce the position group.

While it is unclear how big of a role Drake might have against the Giants, the Packers expressed confidence earlier in the week about his ability to contribute if needed.

“I think he’s a guy that — absolutely,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on December 8 when asked if Drake could help them immediately. “He’s played enough ball, he’s been around enough ball, he’s done a nice job in our walkthroughs and practices. We’ll just see where we are come Monday night.”

Aaron Jones ‘Getting Better’ in Terms of Knee Injury

The Packers are not quite ready to give Aaron Jones the all-clear to get back on the field just yet, but there are encouraging signs that the star running back is close to returning.

For starters, Jones practiced in a limited capacity in all three sessions in Week 14, an improvement from his “did not participate” status in the previous two weeks. He even earned a “questionable” game-day designation on the final injury report; although, the Packers ultimately decided to play it safe with his knee and sit him against the Giants.

“He’s getting better, so that’s positive,” LaFleur said Friday.

The final stretch of the 2023 season could be crucial for Jones’ future in Green Bay. The 29-year-old running back has been outstanding in previous seasons for the Packers, but injuries have become a major problem for him with Monday night marking the sixth game in which he has been unable to suit up due to an injury. And with Jones’ cap hit set to jump to $17.1 million in 2024, the Packers will have a decision to make.

Packers Likely to Have Other Starters Out vs. Giants

The Packers have more injured starters than just Jones heading into Monday night.

The Packers ruled out both All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) against the Giants in their final injury report. Middle linebacker Quay Walker is also doubtful and could miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury that he kept him sidelined in practice since Week 13.

More optimism exists for free safety Darnell Savage (chest) and 2021 first-round cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring), who are both questionable to play against the Giants on Monday night. The Packers also did not place injury statuses on either linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck) or rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed (chest), clearing the way for both to play despite practice restrictions during the week.