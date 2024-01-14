Packers Willing to Play Injured Stars Against Cowboys: Report

Two Green Bay Packers stars are battling injuries that could sideline them against the Dallas Cowboys, but the team is willing to risk playing both of them if they can go.

Ed Werder of ESPN reported on Sunday morning, January 14, that head coach Matt LaFleur will play wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander if possible.

“Because of their value, #Packers HC Matt LaFleur seems inclined to take the risk in playing Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander if they can contribute,” Werder posted to X. “He’s reminded them to be honest because they’re taking a jersey from a healthy player and could leave the team short-handed.”

Christian Watson Will Add Element to Packers’ Offense After Missing Last 5 Games

Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the team’s previous five games. He last played against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3.

Meanwhile, Alexander is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries but has appeared in two of the Packers’ last three contests, missing only the Week-17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to a suspension for his pre-game actions the week prior against the Carolina Panthers.

On Saturday, Green Bay listed both players as questionable for its Super Wild Card Weekend contest in Dallas.

Due to multiple injury issues this year, Watson has been only a limited contributor to a young Green Bay offense that has found its footing under first-year starter Jordan Love over the last several weeks. Watson has appeared in just nine games, making 28 catches for 422 receiving yards and 5 TDs, per Pro Football Reference.

His speed will present an extra challenge to the Cowboys secondary if Watson is able to go, which should add another element to the Packers’ attack. One element that is most likely to be missing Sunday is backup running back AJ Dillon, who is battling thumb and neck injuries. The Packers listed him as doubtful on Saturday.

Jaire Alexander’s Antics Hopefully Behind Him as Packers Turn Corner into Playoffs

While it is impossible to know for certain, Alexander’s injuries may be less serious than those facing Watson Sunday.

LaFleur described the ankle injury, which the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback suffered in practice on Wednesday, as a “freak deal” and referred to Alexander as day-to-day when speaking with reporters Thursday.

“So it was kind of a freak deal yesterday because you guys saw we mostly had a jog-through and just [Alexander] unfortunately stepped on somebody’s foot and rolled his ankle,” LaFleur said. “So I know he’s doing everything he can to be available and I’d say it’s day-to-day.”

Alexander was absent from the field two weeks ago not because of injury, but because he named himself a captain against Carolina without the team’s consent. Those weren’t the cornerback’s only behavioral issues this season, however.

Alexander suffered his initial shoulder injury on November 5 and returned to practice 11 days later. Yet he sat out the next five games without going on injured reserve (IR). Those developments led to widespread speculation that Alexander was choosing to sit out, possibly as a message to the team as to the direction of its struggling defense.

That defense will have its hands full with a high-powered Cowboys offensive attack Sunday, and having Alexander on the field can only help — assuming his relative health and that he’s all the way bought in for the postseason run.