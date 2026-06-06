Belmont Stakes 2026 Final Odds & Predictions: Renegade Seeks Revenge on Golden Tempo

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown is set to take center stage on June 6 when the 2026 Belmont Stakes returns to Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

This year’s race features a competitive field of nine horses, including Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and Preakness Stakes champion Napoleon Solo. While Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness, the colt returns looking to add another Triple Crown victory to an already historic season.

The Belmont Stakes will be worth $2 million and is scheduled for a 7:04 p.m. ET post time.

Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo Returns for Belmont Stakes Test

Golden Tempo became one of the biggest stories in horse racing when he rallied from last place to win the Kentucky Derby at 23-1 odds.

The victory made trainer Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, adding another historic milestone to the colt’s breakthrough performance.

Following the Derby, DeVaux elected not to run Golden Tempo in the Preakness Stakes, ending any Triple Crown pursuit but allowing the horse additional time to prepare for the Belmont.

Speaking to Thoroughbred Daily News, DeVaux expressed confidence heading into Saturday’s race.

“He’s continuing to tout himself, acts really confident, really looks great on the track,” she said. “All of those metrics are trending in that positive direction.”

Golden Tempo enters the Belmont Stakes at 9-2 odds, placing him among the race favorites.

However, he will face several familiar rivals from the Kentucky Derby, including Renegade, Chief Wallabee, Commandment, and Emerging Market.

Belmont Stakes Odds Favor Renegade Over Triple Crown Rivals

According to odds released by the New York Racing Association, Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade enters as the 2-1 morning-line favorite.

Chief Wallabee follows at 3-1, while Golden Tempo sits at 9-2. Commandment and Emerging Market are both listed at 6-1.

Vitruvian Man enters the race as the longest shot on the board at 30-1.

The complete field and odds include:

Vitruvian Man (30-1)

Powershift (12-1)

Chief Wallabee (3-1)

Renegade (2-1)

Ottinho (20-1)

Growth Equity (12-1)

Commandment (6-1)

Emerging Market (6-1)

Golden Tempo (9-2)

Horse Racing Expert Questions Golden Tempo’s Chances

While Golden Tempo remains one of the most popular horses in the field, SportsLine handicapper Gene Menez is looking elsewhere.

Menez, a former Sports Illustrated reporter and editor who covered horse racing for nearly 14 years, has a long history of success handicapping Triple Crown races.

Among his accomplishments, Menez correctly predicted Super Saver’s Kentucky Derby victory in 2010 and hit the Kentucky Derby superfecta in 2015. More recently, he identified 18-1 longshot Mystik Dan as a contender before the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Ahead of Saturday’s race, Menez revealed that he is not including Golden Tempo in his top selections.

“I’m going to completely toss Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, who is unlikely to get the sweet pace setup that greatly helped him win the Derby,” Menez told SportsLine.

Instead, Menez said he favors another contender who “should sit a perfect trip” and also believes a double-digit longshot has the potential to surprise the field.

How to Watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course.

Fans can watch the race on FOX and FS1, with streaming options available through FOX One and Fubo.

The race will mark the conclusion of another memorable Triple Crown season that has already featured historic performances from both Golden Tempo and Napoleon Solo.

Now, one final chapter remains as the sport’s top three-year-olds meet once again with a Belmont Stakes title on the line.