Belmont Stakes 2026: Renegade Takes Slight Edge Over Golden Tempo in Kentucky Derby Rematch

The 2026 Triple Crown season will conclude with a familiar showdown.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade enters the Belmont Stakes as the morning-line favorite, setting up a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo in the final leg of the Triple Crown on June 6 at Saratoga Race Course.

Renegade was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite after drawing post 4 in the nine-horse field, according to Thoroughbred Daily News. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt was also among the favorites entering the Kentucky Derby before finishing a neck behind Golden Tempo at Churchill Downs.

Owned by Repole Stable and breeders Robert and Lawana Low, Renegade enters the Belmont after a strong spring campaign that included victories in the Arkansas Derby and Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Renegade Draws Belmont Stakes Favorite Status Ahead of Saratoga Return

Renegade’s connections expressed confidence following the post-position draw.

“The post position in a nine-horse field is way less important than in a 20-horse race,” co-owner Mike Repole told Blood Horse. “I’m happy with post 4, though I don’t think any post would compromise Renegade or any other horse.”

The son of Into Mischief endured a difficult trip in the Kentucky Derby after breaking from the rail but still nearly captured the sport’s biggest race.

Pletcher and Repole will also send out Powershift, who drew post 2 and was listed at 12-1 on the morning line.

Powershift enters the Belmont after breaking his maiden on Kentucky Derby Day following a sixth-place finish in the Tampa Bay Derby.

“Powershift is training great and we are expecting a big race from him,” Repole said.

Golden Tempo Looks to Repeat Kentucky Derby Success in Triple Crown Finale

Golden Tempo enters the Belmont as the 9-2 third choice after producing one of the biggest upsets of the year in the Kentucky Derby.

The Cherie DeVaux trainee rallied from the back of the pack to win the Run for the Roses at odds of 23-1, giving DeVaux her first Kentucky Derby victory.

Golden Tempo drew post 9 for the Belmont, a position his trainer believes fits his closing running style.

“That (post) is ideal for his running style, as opposed to being on the inside with horses crossing over on him,” DeVaux said. “He’ll find his footing at the back of the pack as he has in all of his races.”

Following his Kentucky Derby victory, Golden Tempo bypassed the Preakness Stakes and trained up to the Belmont. The move meant the Triple Crown would remain out of reach (again) in 2026.

DeVaux said the colt has continued progressing since his breakthrough victory.

“He has really improved since the Derby, mentally and physically,” she said. “He has continued the upward trend we saw heading into the Derby.”

Chief Wallabee, Emerging Market Also Among Belmont Stakes Contenders

Several other contenders enter the Belmont looking to challenge the Derby stars.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott will attempt to win back-to-back Belmont Stakes after capturing last year’s race with Sovereignty. His entrant this year is Chief Wallabee, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby despite encountering traffic problems during the stretch run.

“Seeing him in the Derby and run so well, it gives you confidence,” Mott said. “He feels good. He’s sharp. He’s more alert now.”

Mott added that Chief Wallabee showed determination after overcoming trouble late in the race.

“The trouble in the Derby cost him something,” Mott said. “But he was courageous enough to re-start. He picked himself up and dug in. He showed some courage to re-engage.”

Trainer Chad Brown enters three horses in the nine-horse field: Emerging Market, Ottinho and Growth Equity.

Emerging Market, listed at 6-1, enters after a difficult Kentucky Derby in which he lost a shoe early before fading to 10th.

“He had a tough race in the Derby, but once he got here, he adapted to everything well,” Brown said.

Growth Equity arrives off a victory in the Peter Pan Stakes, while Ottinho seeks a breakthrough performance after finishing second in the Blue Grass Stakes earlier this year.

Brad Cox’s Commandment also returns after a seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Before Churchill Downs, the colt had won both the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.