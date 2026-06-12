How Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Could be Suspended for an NBA Finals Game

The San Antonio Spurs are one loss away from losing the 2026 NBA Finals to the New York Knicks.

To make matters worse, Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama is dangerously close to an automatic one-game suspension from the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama One Flagrant Foul Away from Automatic Suspension

Wembanyama has accumulated three flagrant foul points so far this postseason. Four flagrant foul points in the same postseason triggers an automatic one-game suspension from the league, so the French product will have to be very careful moving forward.

Wembanyama accumulated his three total flagrant points as the result of two separate infractions. The first infraction came against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Wembanyama received a flagrant 2 in the game for excessive contact above the neck when he elbowed Timberwolves center Naz Reid. He was ejected from the game and assed two flagrant foul points.

The second infraction came in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks. In the third quarter of the contest, Wembanyama was whistled for a flagrant foul 1 after catching Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns in the chin with an elbow. He was assed one flagrant foul point for the incident.

So now, if Wembanyama gets one more flagrant foul in the NBA Finals, he will be forced to miss a game. Obviously, this won’t matter if the Spurs are eliminated in Game 5 on Saturday night, but if they are able to stay alive, the last thing they would want would be to be without their best player for a critical sixth or seventh game in the series.

Victor Wembanyama Vows to be More Careful Moving Forward

Despite being one flagrant foul away from a suspension, Wembanyama doesn’t plan to change much when it comes to his approach to the game, but he did vow to be more careful moving forward.

“Of course I’m going to be more careful,” Wembanyama said. “But it’s not going to change much.”

Given how important he is to the Spurs, it will be imperative for Wembanyama to control himself for the remainder of the NBA Finals. If they’re able to extend the series, the Spurs simply can’t afford to have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the sideline.