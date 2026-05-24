Indianapolis 500 Update: Katherine Legge Crashes Ending ‘Double’ Dream

Katherine Legge’s bid to make motorsport history came apart on Lap 18 of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, when a crash ended the 45-year-old British driver’s attempt at The Double, a same-day run across both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.

Legge was the first woman ever to attempt The Double, and only the sixth driver overall to try it. Now, her afternoon flight to Charlotte and the 600-mile NASCAR race that awaited her there belonged to someone else’s day.

Legge said later that she was physically fine, but “just gutted, mainly.”

Legge’s Indianapolis 500 Ends in Turn 2 Contact

The crash started with Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 champion running a one-off entry for Arrow McLaren. Hunter-Reay lost control exiting Turn 2 and his car crossed Legge’s path. Legge, piloting the No. 11 Chevrolet for HMD Motorsports with A.J. Foyt Racing, had nowhere to go. Her car made heavy contact with the inside retaining wall, according to The Athletic‘s Luke Smith, reporting live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Both drivers exited their cars unaided.

Reaction on social media was immediate.

“There’s just nothing you can do, when a car spins in front of you and you’re blinded by the smoke. She did well to avoid Ryan Hunter-Reay though,” posted motorsport commentator Vincent Bruins.

IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star called it “an uncharacteristic spin from RHR” and noted that Legge’s “rough run of results of late in the 500 continues.”

Broadcaster Gabi Sorrentino put it plainly.

“Welp…a historic ‘Double’ won’t happen this year.”

The incident produced the race’s first caution flag. For Legge, it was a brutal end to months of planning. The vision was to finish the Indy 500, board a private jet, fly roughly 55 minutes to Charlotte, and take on 600 miles of NASCAR racing that evening. The jet was ready. The second car was waiting. It was all gone by Lap 18 of 200.

Katherine Legge and the History of The Double

The Double — the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in a single day — totals 1,100 miles across two completely different machines. John Andretti pioneered the feat in 1994, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, finishing 10th at Indy before engine failure ended his Charlotte night. Four men followed over the next three decades: Robby Gordon, who tried five times; Tony Stewart, twice; Kurt Busch once; and Kyle Larson, who attempted it in both 2024 and 2025.

Stewart remains the only driver to finish all 1,100 miles in a single day. His 2001 effort — sixth at Indianapolis, third at Charlotte — is the standard. He was in a helicopter 15 minutes after crossing the Indy finish line, according to CNN.

Legge’s Indy history runs deep. Her first start came in 2012, finishing 22nd, her best result at the track. She returned in 2013, 2023 and 2024. In 2023 she set the fastest qualifying speed ever by a woman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Her 2024 race ended with engine failure on Lap 23.

Before Sunday, Legge spoke about the challenge ahead.

“The mental toll has dawned on me this past week,” she said, according to CNN. “You have to switch gears — pun intended — from IndyCar, which is fast, 230 miles an hour, lots of downforce, completely different beast, to driving one of those big old heavy stock cars.”

Her Coca-Cola 600 entry was backed by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the same sponsor from her 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign — the first full-season Cup effort by a woman since Danica Patrick. That start in Charlotte will not happen Sunday.