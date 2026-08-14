Will IndyCar Markham Race Be Canceled This Weekend Due to Track Conditions?

The inaugural IndyCar race at Markham is scheduled for this weekend, but track conditions have raised questions about whether the highly anticipated event will proceed as planned.

With IndyCar preparing to race on the new Markham street circuit for the first time, concerns over whether the track will be ready have created uncertainty heading into the historic weekend.

What Caused the Delays at IndyCar’s New Markham Circuit

Markham’s 12-turn, 2.19-mile street course marks IndyCar’s first race away from Toronto’s Exhibition Place since the series began racing there in the 1980s, according to the CBC. Building a temporary circuit from scratch, instead of reassembling one with years of accumulated data, proved tougher than organizers hoped, with elevation changes, a double-sided pit lane and long straightaways all new to the paddock this week.

Bridges, fencing and timing-and-scoring cables were all unfinished as of Thursday afternoon, forcing promoter Green Savoree Racing Promotions to cancel the traditional pre-event track walk, according to RACER‘s Marshall Pruett. Teams were told to hold off loading gear onto pit lanes until late in the day while crews finished the safety infrastructure ringing the 3.52-kilometer layout carved through Markham Centre near Unionville GO Station.

Graham Rahal voiced doubt Thursday that cars would turn a lap on the new street course by Friday, though he softened that stance after finally walking the property himself, according to IndyStar. IndyCar confirmed to RACER that the postponed track walk would take place Friday morning, the construction crunch a familiar hazard of launching any first-year street race under a tight seasonal calendar.

Will IndyCar Cancel Practice or the Race at Markham?

None of that points toward a canceled event. As of Friday morning, IndyCar had not moved the opening practice session off its 3:05 p.m. ET window on FS2, according to RACER, and officials gave no indication the broader weekend schedule was in jeopardy.

Support-series activity for USF2000 and USF Pro 2000 was pushed back Friday morning as overnight repair work continued, though organizers stayed committed to getting IndyCar’s own session on track. Series veterans Alex Palou and Scott Dixon downplayed the disruption, framing the late scramble as ordinary growing pains for a first-year venue, according to IndyStar, even as NASCAR Canada, Radical Cup Canada and other undercard series adjusted their own Friday timetables around the construction.

Sunday’s race remains scheduled for 90 laps with a green flag targeted around 12:22 p.m. ET, and Saturday’s qualifying session has not been altered by the construction crunch. Street-course buildouts routinely finish behind schedule without forcing a promoter’s hand on race day itself, a pattern organizers are counting on repeating in Markham after nearly four decades of racing at Exhibition Place came to a close.

The city signed a multiyear agreement to host the event beginning this season, with Green Savoree event president Jeff Atkinson touting a productive partnership with Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti when the deal was announced last September, according to RACER.

For a series still absorbing Alex Palou’s push toward a historic fifth championship, with the points leader entering Markham as a favorite, a construction headache is an inconvenient subplot. It isn’t, at least for now, the whole story, and IndyCar’s plan remains simple: to get cars on track Friday and sort out the rest as the weekend unfolds.

Fans arriving early won’t be short on things to do regardless of how the construction timeline plays out. Free Fan Friday opens the grounds to spectators around the Markham Pan Am Centre and York University’s Markham campus, with a driver autograph session and other festival programming running alongside the track’s final preparations.