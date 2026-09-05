IndyCar Monterey Grand Prix Starting Lineup: Full Grid at Laguna Seca

Scott McLaughlin takes the pole for Sunday’s IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca, denying newly crowned champion Alex Palou by 0.018 seconds.

Palou already owns his fifth title, which leaves the Mission Foods Grand Prix of Monterey to settle second place, Rookie of the Year and millions in Leaders Circle money.

McLaughlin’s lap of 1:09.136 in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet held off Palou’s 1:09.154 in the Firestone Fast Six, as reported by Frontstretch‘s Tom Blackburn. Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist qualified third in his last start for Meyer Shank Racing. Alexander Rossi lines up fourth in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, his best road-course start of the season.

Grid penalties reshuffled the rest. Christian Lundgaard was fifth quickest in his final run for Arrow McLaren but drops to 11th on a six-spot sanction for an engine change. Caio Collet, fastest of the rookies, carries the same penalty.

Pato O’Ward never escaped the opening qualifying group and starts 13th, seven days after sweeping the Milwaukee doubleheader. Scott Dixon, making his last start as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver before joining Arrow McLaren, rolls off 17th.

FOX carries the race, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT and Will Buxton calling the action alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe, listed on the FOX Sports viewing guide. FOX Deportes has the Spanish-language broadcast. Drivers are scheduled to start engines at 11:58 a.m. PT with the green flag at 12:05 p.m. PT, according to the track’s public event schedule.

Streaming runs through FOX One, which is offering a three-day free trial, plus FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM all carry FOX.

Radio coverage runs 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET on INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls and SiriusXM, on the INDYCAR Radio broadcast schedule. Mark Jaynes anchors with analyst Davey Hamilton.

Here is the full grid for Sunday’s start at Laguna Seca…

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES — FLEETIO 200 Darlington Raceway • Darlington, SC • September 5, 2026 Track Record: Denny Hamlin • 09/05/15 • 1:25:14 • 141.355 mph Pos Car Driver Team Time Speed 1 1 Carson Kvapil (C) Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet 30.424 161.636 2 7 Justin Allgaier (C) Arby’s Steak Nuggets Chevrolet 30.485 161.312 3 20 Brandon Jones (C) Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota 30.619 160.606 4 2 Jesse Love (C) Whelen Chevrolet 30.622 160.590 5 41 Sam Mayer (C) Starkey Chevrolet 30.626 160.569 6 21 Austin Hill (C) Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet 30.745 159.948 7 54 Taylor Gray (C) Operation 300 Toyota 30.819 159.564 8 19 Brent Crews # (C) Mobil 1 Toyota 30.849 159.409 9 88 Rajah Caruth (C) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 30.855 159.378 10 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 30.880 159.249 11 8 Sammy Smith (C) Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet 30.925 159.017 12 96 Anthony Alfredo HighTideMetals/CarolinaFabricators Chev 30.950 158.889 13 00 Sheldon Creed (C) Ollie’s Chevrolet 30.974 158.765 14 17 Corey Day (C) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 31.015 158.556 15 51 Jeremy Clements HubCitySpartanburgers/SpartanWaste Chev 31.016 158.550 16 24 Harrison Burton Dead On Tools Toyota 31.112 158.061 17 26 Dean Thompson Thompson Pipe Group Toyota 31.126 157.990 18 39 Ryan Sieg SciAps Chevrolet 31.211 157.560 19 87 Nick Sanchez 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet 31.241 157.409 20 44 Brennan Poole Clark’s/CW & Sons Chevrolet 31.254 157.343 21 45 Lavar Scott # Sunoco Chevrolet 31.282 157.202 22 18 William Sawalich SoundGear Toyota 31.290 157.162 23 27 Jeb Burton Capital City Towing Chevrolet 31.326 156.981 24 48 Patrick Staropoli # Syfovre Chevrolet 31.362 156.801 25 92 Preston Pardus Chinchor Electric Chevrolet 31.497 156.129 26 32 Daniel Dye (i) Champion Container Corporation Chevrolet 31.504 156.094 27 31 Blaine Perkins WERNER Chevrolet 31.535 155.941 28 28 Kyle Sieg Night Owl Companies Chevrolet 31.543 155.901 29 42 Logan Bearden 24 HR Garage Door Chevrolet 31.602 155.610 30 02 Ryan Ellis JD Steel Chevrolet 31.658 155.335 31 9 Jake Finch Jarrett Logistics Chevrolet 31.790 154.690 32 91 Mason Maggio BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors Chevrolet 31.804 154.622 33 07 Josh Bilicki Sysco/Mutt’s BBQ Chevrolet Owner Points 34 0 Garrett Smithley Knight Fire Protection Chevrolet Owner Points 35 55 Joey Gase We Are Sharing Hope SC Chevrolet Owner Points 36 38 Brad Perez RSS Racing Ford Owner Points 37 53 Glen Reen New Wave Bath Toyota Owner Points 38 47 Dawson Cram KalesUSA.com/TrueOrganicProductsInc. Chev Owner Points (C) = Series Champion eligible • # = Rookie • (i) = Ineligible for points • Did Not Qualify: None • Manufacturer count: Chevrolet 30, Toyota 7, Ford 1

Scott McLaughlin Tops a Shortened Laguna Seca Practice

Saturday came undone before an Indy car turned a lap. Officials pushed back and then trimmed Practice 2 while crews rebuilt catch fencing and barriers at the crest of the Zanardi Corkscrew, wrecked when a car in Race 1 of the Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West went through the fence. The driver was hospitalized but appeared mostly unhurt.

The session finally went green around 11:10 a.m. PT and ran roughly 25 minutes.

McLaughlin made it count, topping the abbreviated run at 1:10.3014 ahead of Rosenqvist and Palou, according to the FOX Sports practice recap. The New Zealander has not visited victory lane since August 2024 at Milwaukee.

Alex Palou Leads the Monterey Field

Sunday’s race covers 95 laps of the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course, and Palou arrives with a record that borders on absurd: five starts here, three wins, nothing worse than third. The track renamed its signature corner for the late Alex Zanardi on Friday, and Palou’s No. 10 Honda wears a lightning-bolt livery in tribute, detailed by Frontstretch‘s Wyatt Watson.

The live fight sits behind him. Lundgaard holds 507 points, Kyle Kirkwood 505 and O’Ward 503, and Kirkwood is the only one of the three starting inside the top 10 after the penalties landed. Dixon’s exit closes a tenure that produced six championships, announced in an INDYCAR news release.

Passing at Laguna Seca is a chore, and the pole sitter has won four of the six races run here since 2019. McLaughlin has one afternoon to make that history hold up.