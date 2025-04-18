Israel’s Ben Saraf to Enter NBA Draft

Israeli guard Ben Saraf has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in a report from ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony.

Saraf, who currently plays for the BBL’s German team, the Ratiopharm Ulm, will enter the NBA Draft after a successful run in EuroBasket and earning the FIBA Under 18 MVP in 2024. Saraf commented on his appreciation for his former team as they highlighted and developed his abilities en route to the NBA Draft:

“They aren’t afraid to give a platform here to young players. They’ve put trust in us, and we’ve paid them back with wins. We’re in second place in the BBL and hoping to win a trophy this season. The coaches and staff have helped me improve so much since I got here. It’s been a win-win situation for everyone.”

Saraf, an international prospect, has played at a professional level for many years and brings that experience into the NBA Draft. A shifty playmaker, the 6’6″ guard averaged 12.2 points and 4.3 assists in 41 games for the Ulm, as he flashed elite ball handling and court vision.

A first round prospect, Saraf has several qualities teams look for in a lead guard or secondary ballhandler. His quick first step and passing are reminiscent of taller Shaun Livingston or San Antonio Spurs’ great Manu Ginobili. As he enters the draft, his offensive skillset, with polish, will be one for late lottery teams to consider.

Israeli guard Ben Saraf has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and his combination of court vision and playmaking will get his name called on June 25-26th in New York.