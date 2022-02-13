Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s Girlfriend: What Happened With Ambar Nicole?

Few athletes succeed so far in their first year in the NFL like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The 21-year-old was not only a key contributor in helping bring the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988 but he was named AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year at the 2022 NFL Honors on Thursday night.

However, before Chase took his first official snap as a member of the Bengals, his personal life became a controversial topic in the media. Just a few months after Chase was drafted by Cincinnati in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, a woman named Ambar Nicole accused the LSU alum of domestic abuse.

Ambar tagged Chase’s Instagram handle and wrote, “Told myself I wouldn’t put my business on the media anymore but!!… Putting your hands on a pregnant female is lame AF!!! @lahjay10.”

This wasn’t the first time Ambar called out Chase. In screenshots captured by Black Sports Online in July, Ambar shared alleged text messages with the young NFL star that insinuated that he wasn’t being faithful. Ambar wrote on her Instagram stories, “@LAHJAY10_ Trash AF. Will f*** anything walking. Don’t even wash his a**. This man whole life is cap AF!!! Don’t believe the hype this man really dirty in real life.”

In other screenshots captured BSO, the receiver brushes off Ambar’s claims and tells her to “go take a Plan B… ain’t my baby you doing too much.”

Chase appeared to respond to Ambar’s allegations on Twitter, chalking up to the drama to “fake pages” on social media.

these fake pages be killing me bruh 😂😭😭 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) July 8, 2021

Neither Ambar nor Chase have commented on the public argument since, nor do they follow each other on Instagram. While Ambar, who’s based in Los Angeles, made her Instagram account public after the media attention died down, she reverted her profile back to private just before Super Bowl Sunday.

The last time Ambar posted on Instagram was on September 21. If the Instagram model was pregnant or gave birth to a child recently, she has not posted about it on social media.

Chase Has Not Posted Any Photos of Kids or Girlfriends on Social Media

Ja'Marr Chase: Highest graded rookie WR against both man and zone coverage this season 🔸 Man: 89.3 grade

🔸 Zone: 80.1 grade pic.twitter.com/1LsP0GbYMB — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 9, 2022

Chase, who finished the regular with 81 catches for 1,455. yards and 13 touchdowns, has remained focused on football. On Instagram, where he’s amassed 922,000 followers, and every post is either related to the Bengals, LSU, or sponsored brand deals with Nike, Bose, and Raising Cane’s.

According to Jimmy Chase, Chase’s father, his son has kept his head down and focused on his success as an athlete since he was a kid. Jimmy Chase told Fox 8 on January 31, “This is what he put all his energy into doing. This is why I did so much with him, and it all came together.

“This is nothing new. We’ve been seeing this with Ja’Marr. He did it in high school, he did in college. He’s just doing it on an NFL level, which is great, but he’s been doing this. Now it’s just more people getting the chance to see him.”

If Chase stays out of trouble, Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco says he could become one of the greatest wide receivers in the NFL. The former All-Pro says he’s ready for the young star to break all his records in Cincinnati.

Ja’Marr Chase was clocked at 21.66 MPH on his 57-yard catch, the fastest speed by anyone on a reception in the postseason since 2016, Next Gen tracking started. Including regular season, it was the 2nd-fastest speed on a catch in Chase’s career (21.74 MPH on 72-yard TD vs KC). pic.twitter.com/fhmATVYtdX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2022

“Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t have a ceiling,” Ochocinco told Insider. “Ja’Marr Chase won the NFL rookie of the year award because he has done something that has never been done. He is probably the fastest receiver to ever don those stripes.”

How Much Money Does Chase Make?

During the 2021 postseason, Chase set the rookie record for receiving yards, with 279, and can continue to add to that number on Super Bowl Sunday. The Bengals seemed to know they had something special when they drafted Chase with the No. 5 overall pick last year and compensated him extremely well.

The debate is over. @Real10jayy__, Offensive Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/qShe4MgJGA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 11, 2022

Chase, who played alongside Bengals’ superstar quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, signed a four-year $30.8 million fully guaranteed contract with Cincinnati. When Burrow was drafted as the No.1 overall pick in 2020, he signed a four-year contract with $36.1 million guaranteed, per Sportrac.com.

Chase and Burrow, along with Bengals’ defensive tackle Tyler Shervin, helped LSU win the National Championship title in 2019. As they look forward to Super Bowl LVI on February 13, the trio will look to add a Lombardi Trophy to their collection.

