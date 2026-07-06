New York Yankees Get Good Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury News Ahead of Rays Game

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins after reaggravating his toe injury. The injury doesn’t appear to be too problematic, as Chisholm is back in the lineup, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Chisholm exited in the fifth inning after he came up limping on a flyout to right field. He was immediately replaced by infielder Amed Rosario, who finished the game at third base. Jose Caballero moved over to Chisholm’s second base position.

During the game, the club released an update on Chisholm. X-rays on his toe were negative, and he’d be re-evaluated before this game. The fact he’s in the starting lineup is good news for both Chisholm and the Yankees going into an important series.

The Yankees are starting a critical series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. New York is four games behind the American League East-leading Rays entering play on July 6.

The first game of the series will start at 6:40 pm ET.