Presidential Candidate Confuses Eagles Logo for College Emblem [WATCH]

Former Vice President Joe Biden was stumping in Philadelphia on Sunday and trying to prove his Eagles fandom. He pointed to his parka as proof of his loyalty to Philly’s favorite sports team. One problem, his jacket bore a Blue Hens emblem, the mascot of the University of Delaware where Biden received his bachelor’s degree. Yikes.

Biden, a Pennsylvania native who put down campaign headquarters in Philly, went on record a long time ago as a card-carrying Eagles supporter. He famously encouraged President Barack Obama to “get on the Wentz wagon” back in 2016. So his recent confusion over the Eagles logo shouldn’t be held against Biden, right? He did explain that his wife, Jill, was a Philly girl.

“I know Philadelphia well,” Biden told the crowd on Sunday. “I married a Philly girl, by the way, and by the way got my Eagles jacket on.”

Twitter was quick to react to Biden’s minor gaffe, with some noteworthy personalities taking aim at the presidential candidate. President Donald Trump’s communications manager Tim Murtaugh was one of the first to point out the mistake.

He wrote: “I hope all of my fellow @Eagles fans saw Joe Biden claim to be wearing an Eagles jacket today in Philly. It was a Delaware Blue Hens jacket.”

NFL Officials Confirm Right Call on Fumble Return

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had questioned whether the referees made the correct call on a fourth-quarter fumble recovery by the Eagles. Vinny Curry initially recovered the football after T.J. Edwards punched it out of Ben DiNucci’s hand, then it popped loose again and Rodney McLeod picked it up.

Going home with the win tonight, and I love it!! Got mad love for the squad and it’s going to stay that way. — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) October 23, 2020

The Eagles safety returned it 53 yards for a touchdown, but McCarthy thought linebacker Duke Riley had jumped offsides on the play. He didn’t.

“We thought it was offsides. I haven’t seen the video yet, so I don’t have a comment on that,” McCarthy said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But in live-action, I thought it was clearly offsides. That’s why the ball was snapped early. Then when we finally saw the replay on the scoreboard, it looked that he possibly was down. The explanation was that it was reviewed, and they obviously made the declaration on the field as a score for the Eagles.”

After the game, NFL Officiating ruled there was “no clear evidence” that anyone possessed the football prior to McLeod running it back for six points. The call on the field was correct.

In #DALvsPHI, the ruling on the field was a fumble. Possession wasn’t established until Eagles safety Rodney McLeod gained possession and ran it back. There was no clear evidence that anyone possessed the ball prior to him, so the ruling on the field stands. pic.twitter.com/pn41u5X3zD — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 2, 2020

McLeod Breaks Down Controversial Play

McLeod explained how the turnover came about by telling reporters he was in the “right place, right time.” The team captain admitted that he thought the Eagles were offsides on the play, but he kept running because he never heard a whistle.

“Just rushed down the middle. Guys did a good job. I don’t even know who hit him,” McLeod said. “Ball was just scrambling. I really thought we were offsides on that play, but the ball was there and I scooped it up. I’m running, I’m honestly thinking, ‘Man, we’re probably going to have to come back and defend them in the red zone,’ but I looked and I see touchdowns. And, man, it was just my time. Right place, right time.”

