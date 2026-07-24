Governor Josh Shapiro Makes Big Statement After LeBron James 76ers Announcement

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro declared July 24, 2026, as “LeBron James Day” after four-time NBA champion LeBron James announced Friday that he is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“LEBRON IS COMING TO PHILLY,” Shapiro wrote ecstatically on X.

“By the power vested in the me as the Governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a die-hard Sixers fan… I hereby proclaim today to be LEBRON JAMES DAY.

“Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love, @KingJames.”

LeBron James Picks the Sixers

On the 25th day of his free agency, James wrote a detailed statement explaining his decision to join the Sixers, spurning his other free-agency suitors: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James began, reflecting on the end of his 23rd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

LeBron James ‘Last Decision’

James, who inked a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, all but confirmed that the 2026-27 season (or the 2027-28 season) could be his last, as he called his decision to sign the Sixers as his “last decision” in the NBA.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” he stressed.

The 41-year-old finally explained his decision to pick the Sixers.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he wrote, before a parting message to the Heat and the Cavaliers.

“Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”

James will link up with perennial All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and second-year stud VJ Edgecombe, making the Sixers the clear favorites to win the 2026-27 NBA championship.