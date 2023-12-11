Chiefs’ Chris Jones Addresses Sideline Altercation With Position Coach

Following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked about his heated exchange with defensive line coach Joe Cullen during the third quarter.

“We have challenging conversations on the sideline, a few adjustments. That’s just what we do,” Jones explained during his postgame press conference.

The altercation took place on the sideline following a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended in a made field goal for the Bills. Jones and Cullen were arguing and Cullen looked visibly frustrated by something. At one point during the dispute, Cullen slammed his tablet on the ground in frustration.

Chris Jones and Joe Cullen on the Chiefs sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/JQ79PQZyCL — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) December 10, 2023

There’s no telling what exactly Jones and Cullen were arguing about. But it might have had to do with the fact that the defense surrendered 35 rushing yards to Bills running back James Cook on that previous drive. Through that point in the game, Kansas City’s defense had given up 102 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per carry to the Bills.

Though the dispute doesn’t seem to be anything worth worrying about moving forward, it’s just another example of how the frustration within Chiefs Kingdom has reached a boiling point.

Chiefs Drop to 8-5 After Loss to Bills

The Chiefs fall to 8-5 on the season with a loss to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the game having completed 25-of-43 pass attempts for 271 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. The leading receivers for the Chiefs were tight end Travis Kelce (6-83) and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice (7-72-1, 1 fumble). The leading rusher was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (11-39).

Defensively, Kansas City surrendered 327 total yards of offense to Buffalo. The unit managed to sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen 3 times, intercepted him once, and allowed just a 40% conversion rate on third down (6-for-15). It was an overall good effort by the defense, but unfortunately, the unit wasn’t able to keep the score low enough.

Safety Mike Edwards led the Chiefs’ defense in tackles (11). Linebacker Nick Bolton registered 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass defended in his first game back from injured reserve.

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a game on the road against the 3-10 New England Patriots. That game will take place on Sunday, December 17 at noon Central time.

Twitter/X Reacted to KC’s Loss

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s loss to Buffalo.

“As an honest Chiefs fan I think I speak for our fan base when I say we aren’t good,” one user wrote. “This team is coached poorly and we need (Tyreek) Hill. We’ve been inferior for years as now and we need to trade for Hill to carry us. This is coming from an honest Chiefs fan btw.”

“The season is practically lost. Just let Patrick (Mahomes) run the office,” another user wrote. “It will be good training for him down the road. Hell, who knows, he could probably run it better on the field better than the coaching staff off of the field and still make it to the Super Bowl. Sad, sad, sad….bout to become a wasted season.”

“On the struggle bus, and they are frustrated. As a 50+ year sports fan, I have learned that these times come and go,” another user wrote. “Chiefs have had a great run, but have lost some bizarre games this season. They could still win out and host at least the first round. Just gotta play better..”