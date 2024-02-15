Chris Jones’ Agent Appears to Backtrack on ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’ Speech

Before tragedy occurred at the Super Bowl parade and rally on February 14, there was a viral on-stage moment as superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones appeared to declare his intentions to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

“I need three of those rings [in a row], baby! We ain’t done yet!” Jones yelled into the microphone on Wednesday afternoon (via the NFL on X). Adding: “Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain’t going nowhere, baby!”

Jones went on to proclaim that he will be in KC “this year, next year and the year after,” chanting “three-peat” along with fans.

Exactly five minutes after this speech was shared by the NFL, Jones’ player agent Michael J. Katz took to social media to address the guarantee — and he seemed to backtrack on his client’s words.

“😂 😂 😂 cut them off bartenders !!!! Too much 🍺,” Katz voiced on X.

His reaction quickly caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom, including long-time beat writer Vahe Gregorian who noted that this was a “rapid response” from Katz.

Chiefs Fans Criticize Chris Jones’ Agent After 2023 Holdout & Rally Response

As you’d expect, Kansas City supporters weren’t particularly happy about Katz’s attempt to push back on Jones’ promise — even if it was an attempt at humor.

“I’m surprised CJ still got you as an agent,” one fan replied. Another agreed, commenting: “Glad he was able to make back the money y’all lost him.”

A third KC user even voiced that the “dudes shaking in his boots. Might as well just resign from being his representative.”

Finally, one quoted post stated: “You publicly lost all of your leverage. Good luck negotiating.”

Chris Jones’ Agents Nearly Lost Him Money in 2023

Remember, Jones held out in large part due to the advice of Katz and his agents in 2023. In the end, he incurred $3.2 million worth of fines for missing training camp and Week 1 combined.

That money was eventually recouped as Jones recorded his 10th sack in Week 18 — but it came right down to the wire.

Here were the incentives Jones hit on in 2023-24, as well as the ones he was unable to achieve:

$1 million for 35% playing time (cashed).

$1 million for 50% playing time (cashed).

$1.25 million for 10 sacks (cashed).

Another $500K for 15 sacks ( missed ).

). $1 million for first-team All Pro and Super Bowl LVIII appearance (cashed).

$2 million for Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVIII win (missed).

That means Jones went home with $4.25 million extra in incentives, a slight increase on his fines — but not nearly enough to justify a successful holdout.

Based on his announcement at the Super Bowl rally, it seems as if Jones learned his lesson. The question is: did Katz?

It remains to be seen how the second round of negotiations will go between Jones’ agents and the Chiefs in 2024. KC general manager Brett Veach referred to both Jones and free agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as “keystone players” ahead of the Super Bowl while speaking with ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

“Sometimes I look at our situation, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to do this,’” Veach admitted during the conversation, “but we usually work through things systematically and have a list of the priorities. Certainly, Chris and LJ are at the top of the list.”

Veach also added that “it was important for us to mend the fences with Chris because we love him and he’s an iconic player here,” and that “[Jones] will be a priority for us.”

The Chiefs remain as the odds-on favorite to sign Jones in 2024, although a couple of possible contenders have emerged if he hits the open market.