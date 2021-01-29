Chiefs Pro Bowler ‘Baffled’ by Patrick Mahomes’ Offseason Texts

With Eric Bieniemy (again) being passed over for all seven of this year’s head coaching vacancies, the Kansas City Chiefs will (again) have a chance to retain their entire coaching staff despite consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. The defending champions also know a thing or two about keeping their core players together, signing QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones to long-term extensions last offseason.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jones revisited a funny anecdote between himself and Mahomes in the days following the MVP quarterback receiving his historic 10-year extension worth up to $503 million.

“[General manager Brett] Veach and his team are remarkable for how they were able to manipulate the contract situation to keep us all together,” Jones said during his Thursday press conference. “Especially when Pat [Mahomes] texted me saying he left money on the table. That still baffles me to this day. How in the hell did you leave money on the table when you got a half a billion-dollar contract? I still don’t get it but some way they figured it out.”

Jones to Mahomes: ‘Time to Build a Dynasty’

The text Jones is referring to, of course, is the short but powerful message from Mahomes last July that may have single-handedly pushed the stalemate negotiations over the top for the two-time Pro Bowler.

“When Pat’s deal got done, as soon as his deal got done, Pat texts me and said, ‘Let’s get this thing done. I left some on the table, let’s get this thing done,’” Jones told reporters at the time, via NFL.com.

Jones’ response?

“Time to build a dynasty.”

Now under contract with the Chiefs through the 2023 season after receiving a four-year deal worth up to $85 million, the 26-year-old disruptor is well on his way to making the “D word” a reality in Kansas City. With a win on February 7, the Chiefs would become the first NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

Mahomes Reveals Best Purchase Since Signing Contract

In a separate interview with the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Mahomes was asked more about his megadeal, more specifically about any surprising purchases he has made since the ink has dried.

“I mean, I bought a car, but that’s super simple,” Mahomes told host Dan Patrick. “I feel like everyone buys a car. I actually bought a plot of land that I am going to build a house in Kansas City. I figured my contract has a couple of years on there so I will be here for a little bit. … I’m going to have half a football field so I can get some work in with some guys out there. I’ll have a basketball court, but don’t tell [fiancé] Brittany [Matthews]. … I’ll have a little golf setup out there as well.”

