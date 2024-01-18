Chiefs DT Chris Jones Has Hilarious Cris Collinsworth Impression [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is as talented as they come on the football field. But his talents stretch into the world of impressions as well.

Jones was caught by NFL Films during Kansas City’s 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild-Card Round doing an impression of former NFL receiver and NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth to his Chiefs teammates while on the sideline.

Rate Chris Jones’ impression of Cris Collinsworth 😂 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/s5K9SoHWLV — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 17, 2024

Jones’s impression of Collinsworth was seemingly meant to poke fun at the fact that Collinsworth is well known for showing his affection toward Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes whenever he’s covering Chiefs games on national TV.

Chris Jones Talks Facing Bills

The Chiefs have advanced in the playoffs and will now travel to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. The winner of the game will advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Speaking to the media on January 18, Jones shared his thoughts on the Bills, who defeated the Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead on December 10.

“We’re familiar with the Bills and how dynamic their quarterback (Bills QB Josh Allen) is, such a competitor and the team,” Jones said during his press conference. “They’ve built a playoff team over the last few years. They’re playing exceptional from since we played them last year. Their game has improved throughout the rest of the season and into the playoffs. I think they are hitting their peaks and making strides with their team with where they’re at right now. Tough team.”

Jones was also asked about the challenge of defending Bills QB Josh Allen, who is 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, and finished the regular season with a league-high 44 total touchdowns (29 passing, 15 rushing).

“I mean he’s a warrior. You look at the plays he made last time we played them; he was going out of bounds and ended up throwing a 40-yarder running out of bounds off his back leg,” Jones said. “He’s tough to bring down, a couple of times we had him wrapped up, and he still got rid of the ball. His competitiveness within his game, he can make any throw. He has a big arm. He also has talent around him, (Bills WR) Stefon Diggs, (Bills WR) Gabe Davis, (Bills RB James) Cook, who has become a vital part of their offense later on here. I think they have been playing really well together.”

The Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional Round matchup will take place on Sunday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. Central time and will be available to watch on CBS.

Twitter/X Talks About Chiefs-Bills

Users on X, formerly Twitter, are eagerly anticipating the Chiefs-Bills playoff matchup.

“NFL messed up and let the 2023 Chiefs find their identity as a football team. Cannot wait for this game,” one user wrote.

“Alright so for years we kept hearing that both times the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs Buffalo would have won if it was in Buffalo, here’s your chance Bills,” another user wrote.

“What a great opportunity for this team to once again prove all the pundits wrong,” another user wrote. We are the champs playing with house money and of course 15 (Patrick Mahomes) means we always have a chance!”