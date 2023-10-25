Chiefs’ Chris Jones Comments on Frank Clark Signing in NFC

Just as Kansas City Chiefs superstar Chris Jones took the podium on October 25, reports came in that Frank Clark would be reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks rather than KC.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport informed: “Free agent Frank Clark is, in fact, signing with the Seahawks after he passes his physical today, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll sign to the 53-man roster and give a boost to their pass-rush.”

Of course, no one campaigned harder for the Chiefs to re-sign Clark than Jones himself. The close friend and former teammate was very candid after reporters asked him about Clark potentially joining Seattle in free agency.

“Listen, I think that is a remarkable thing for Frank,” Jones replied publicly on Wednesday afternoon. “I think he had a lot of success in Seattle… I love him like a brother [and] I actually talked to him last night about this. I wish the best for him.”

Not knowing whether or not the signing was official, Jones added that “hopefully, [Clark] comes here,” with a smile.

He concluded: “But most importantly, I want what’s best for him in his career. You know, Seattle, hometown team, it’s who drafted him. So, it makes sense, and I hope it goes well for him.”

53-Man Offer Could Have Factored Into Frank Clark Choosing Seahawks Over Chiefs

The Chiefs just signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel to the practice squad on October 24. This is relevant since Clark received a 53-man offer according to Rapoport.

“[Former Chiefs tight end] Jason Dunn told [a KC fan] a week ago that a [practice squad] spot, not an active roster spot, would be disrespectful to Frank,” Arrowhead Pride analyst Ron Kopp Jr. relayed on October 25.

“I have a good feeling that’s why he’s on his way to Seattle,” Kopp voiced below his initial recollection.

It’s often been about respect for Clark, so this theory does make some sense.

After helping the Chiefs win a second Super Bowl last winter, Clark seemed aggravated by the Charles Omenihu signing.

“The only person that can replace Frank Clark is Frank Clark,” he posted on social media the day after Omenihu’s deal was announced. “Who you think they ask and watch? 💍💍”

Clark and the Chiefs also appeared to be on a different page when it came to the veteran edge rusher’s value this spring. In the end, he signed with the division rival Denver Broncos instead. This time, it’s the Seahawks.

Chris Jones Says Charles Omenihu’s Versatility Will Help Chiefs Defensive Line ‘Tremendously’

Speaking of Omenihu, Jones discussed the newcomer’s first game during the same Week 8 press conference on October 25.

“We welcome him back with open arms,” Jones said after noting Omenihu’s sack against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

“He’s going to be a guy we are able to use all around the place,” the defensive leader went on. “He’s big, he’s tall, he’s actually faster than he looks… He can go inside, outside — I think that can help our group tremendously.”

Earlier, Jones acknowledged that “it was fun” to finally unveil the full rotation of defensive linemen in Week 7. He also stated that he believes “our best game is ahead of us.”

“Every guy that’s in the room is interchangeable on the pass rush, so I think it’s a plus for our D-line,” Jones concluded, pointing out that the unit is still “building chemistry.”

With Jones leading the way, KC has a very scary group of pass rushers in 2023.