Chiefs’ Bitter Rival Among Favorites to Target Chris Jones After Super Bowl

Will the 2024 Super Bowl be Chris Jones’ final game as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs?

While the defensive superstar has made it pretty clear that he’d like to spend the entirety of his NFL career with the Chiefs, he’s also been upfront about wanting to cash in on his success. In a perfect world, he’d get both — agreeing to a mutually beneficial extension.

DraftKings Sportsbook recently released “next team” odds for Jones ahead of NFL free agency and Covers analyst Trevor Knapp outlined the full list of potential suitors for all audiences on February 9. Near the top of the group was the bitter rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Given their ability to either franchise tag or extend Jones before he reaches the open market, the Chiefs are still the most likely 2024 destination for the defensive lineman at -110 odds. While the Houston Texans are a surprise second at +800 because of their win-now opportunity with a star quarterback on a rookie contract (C.J. Stroud) and their current cap situation ($57.39 million available).

The Raiders were tied for third at +1000 — and it’s not hard to imagine the Silver and Black trying to stick it to Kansas City by bidding an absurd amount on Jones.

This new-look Vegas team could use more defensive playmakers under head coach Antonio Pierce, and Jones would be extremely disruptive lined up next to three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Raiders don’t have as much cap space as Houston, but they have more than the Chiefs, putting them in a great position to land Jones should he become available.

Chris Jones Living in the Moment for 2024 Super Bowl vs. 49ers

Throughout the week, Jones stressed that his focus is on helping the Chiefs win back-to-back championships, not his impending free agent status.

“If it is [my last game in KC], it is,” the game-wrecker responded to reporters. “If it’s not, it’s not. I don’t really worry about it. I’m worried about winning a Super Bowl.”

Later, Jones told New York Post reporter Brian Costello that he’s “living in the moment and enjoying the moments as they come.”

Adding: “Maybe after the season ends and we get a victory, I’ll reflect then. Right now, there’s no time to reflect. It’s week-to-week, and every week you have a new game to prepare for. You don’t really get time to sit back and take it all in.”

Two selling points for Jones coming back in 2024 are defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen. The long-time Chief has strong relationships with both, learning under “Spags” since 2019 and Cullen since 2022.

“Every Saturday night this season, Jones has attended the Chiefs’ chapel service, often sitting next to Spagnuolo,” The Athletic’s Nate Taylor revealed in a feature article on February 9. “Jones promises to share Spagnuolo’s message — that each player must perform with the proper discipline — throughout the Chiefs’ most significant game of the season.”

Taylor added that “Jones also shared that he hopes to have emotional, celebratory hugs with coach Andy Reid, Spagnuolo and [general manager Brett] Veach while red, yellow and white confetti flies around them.”

Covers Analyst Picks Chiefs to Retain Chris Jones in 2024 & Beyond

Although there are compelling cases to be made around the league, Knapp settled on a return to KC in 2024 and beyond during the article with Covers.

“There are a number of teams who have a surplus of cash to throw around this offseason, [but] Kansas City would be stupid to not bring back its defensive leader,” the betting odds analyst voiced.

Concluding: “Jones has already expressed his desire to remain a Chief for life, and regardless of Super Bowl LVIII’s outcome, the Chiefs will make the right move to remain the class of the AFC next season.”