Chiefs’ Chris Jones & Travis Kelce Silence Tyreek Hill ‘Talk’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has done a lot of talking this year ahead of his ‘revenge game’ with the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany — and former teammates Chris Jones and Travis Kelce seem to be tired of all the noise.

Most recently, Hill said the Chiefs are “going to get this work” on November 2. Needless to say, this quote made headlines around the NFL community and the world.

A panel of Chiefs team leaders were asked about the latest Hill chatter upon arriving in Germany on November 3, and Jones and Kelce both responded for Kansas City.

“Tyreek is, um — he’s a funny guy, man, he’s a fun guy,” Kelce said before anyone else could reply. “He likes to say his peace.”

“He’s always been like that — even just playing basketball in the locker room in Kansas City, and I’ve seen him lose a lot of those games,” the tight end went on, cracking a joke that drew laughs from the crowd. “So, I’ll leave it at that, and know that he’s going to get a [Chiefs] team that’s ready to fight and ready to go all four quarters.”

A testier Jones jumped in right after Kelce was done.

“Listen man, we still got a game to play,” the game-wrecker defender stated calmly. “As much as I love Tyreek, sometimes we just talk a lot.”

“We just talk, talk, talk,” Jones continued. “But I understand. I understand he want to rile this crowd up and I’ll support it. But at the end of the day, when the pads come on and those lights are on, we still got to line up and play, right?”

He ended ominously that he is “looking forward to it,” with a little drumroll on the table.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Praise Tyreek Hill Ahead of Dolphins Matchup

Jones and Kelce both kept it classy, but you could sense a bit of tension in the air when they spoke. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and head coach Andy Reid took a different approach regarding Hill.

“It’s going to be cool,” Mahomes replied, referring to Hill as his “brother.”

“We’ve built a great relationship over the years that he was in Kansas City and still talk every once in a while,” he expressed to reporters. “He’s had a tremendous last few seasons.”

Mahomes ended by saying that Hill will be a “great challenge” for the defense, just as the Dolphins will be a “great challenge” for the Chiefs.

Reid echoed his quarterback in praising Hill. “Yeah, how great is he?” Big Red voiced with smile. “He’s a heck of a player, and they’ve got a few of those.”

“Tyreek, we’re familiar with,” Reid acknowledged. “He’s been doing this a long time and at a very high level and he hasn’t slowed down. He’s putting up great numbers.”

The Chiefs HC added that “our guys know that,” and that they are practicing for the challenge of facing off against players like Hill.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Admits Patrick Mahomes Is Still the Best Quarterback in the NFL

During a candid interview with ex-NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and the “I Am Athlete” podcast earlier this week, Hill answered the difficult questions.

Not only did he go into detail about the final days leading up to his trade — and what caused it — but the playmaker was also forced to choose between Tua Tagovailoa and Mahomes. He ended up picking his current QB, no surprise, but his initial response was more unexpected.

“Well, we all know, man, Pat is still the best quarterback in the NFL obviously,” Hill told Marshall.

Reasoning: “What he does is just something that no quarterback in this league can copy.”

Hill also called Mahomes’ ability to create plays “ridiculous,” along with his “arm talent.”

During the same interview, “the Cheetah” called Jones, Kelce and Mahomes his “brothers” because they “went to war” together. “Now, I’m gonna get on Twitter and troll them each and every day and mess with them,” Hill admitted, “because that’s what siblings do, we have fun with each other.”

The Dolphins star concluded that he “still loves” his former teammates.