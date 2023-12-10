Video of Chris Jones’ Sideline Altercation With Chiefs Coach Goes Viral

Tempers were flaring on the sideline during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive line coach Joe Cullen were seen arguing with each other during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Cullen was visibly frustrated by something, and a comment made by Jones while he was on the bench led Cullen to slam his tablet on the ground in frustration.

Chris Jones and Joe Cullen on the Chiefs sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/JQ79PQZyCL — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) December 10, 2023

The argument between Jones and Cullen took place after Kansas City’s defense held Buffalo’s offense to a field goal following a 10-play, 62-yard drive that took 6:22 off the clock.

Who knows what the two were arguing about. But it might have had to do with the fact that the defense had given up 35 rushing yards to Bills running back James Cook on that previous drive. Through that point in the game, Kansas City’s defense had surrendered 102 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per carry to the Bills.

Twitter/X Reacts to Viral Video

Users on Twitter, formerly X, reacted to the viral video of Jones’ altercation with Cullen.

“That’s how you respond [to be honest],” one user wrote. “My bro said I will flip this sideline fan if I have to. Jones stays hungry keep that for the next drive.”

Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 News in Kansas City wasn’t overly concerned with the video, writing, “Chris Jones loves Joe Cullen, Joe Cullen loves Chris Jones, Everybody wants the best.”

Lyle Graversen of Arrowhead Addict was happy to see Jones fired up, writing, “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see this. The worst Chiefs are the hapless blank stare Chiefs. The pissed off Chiefs are typically WAY better.”

“Yes I’m aware. I’ll also say this is about an every other week deal,” Josh Klinger of Sports Radio KCSP in Kansas City wrote. “I think they have an understanding. Also might be Cullen’s 3rd tablet he’s on but I may have lost track.”

Chiefs Lose to Bills 20-17

The Chiefs fall to 8-5 on the season with a loss to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the game having completed 25-of-43 pass attempts for 271 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. The leading receivers for Kansas City were tight end Travis Kelce (6-83) and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice (7-72-1, 1 fumble). The leading rusher was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (11-39).

Defensively, the Chiefs surrendered 327 total yards of offense to Buffalo. They managed to sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen 3 times, intercepted him once, and allowed just a 40% conversion rate on third down (6-for-15). It was an overall good effort by a defense that wasn’t able to keep the score low enough in a game in which the offense yet again struggled.

Safety Mike Edwards led the Chiefs’ defense in tackles (11). Linebacker Nick Bolton registered 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass defended in his first game back from injured reserve.

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a game on the road against the 3-10 New England Patriots. That game will take place on Sunday, December 17 at noon Central time.