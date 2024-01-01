Chiefs Stars Dunk on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase After Win

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially clinched the AFC West division and the playoffs after the Week 17 victory over Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals — offering the perfect response for the superstar wide receiver’s pregame comments.

And if the win wasn’t enough, several Chiefs defenders added exclamation points throughout the postgame celebration, including defensive team leader Chris Jones.

“They counted us out. Told us we were done for. Another AFC West championship in the books. To be continued,” Jones voiced in an on-field message to fans (shared by NFL UK on X), adding: “And Ja’Marr Chase, errrr, try again.”

"Ja'Marr Chase, errrr, try again" Chris Jones knows the score 👀 pic.twitter.com/5N6XDR2bN5 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 1, 2024

Later, Jones told reporters that “we don’t comment [on trash talk]. We just play, man. We don’t really talk. We don’t engage with the back-and-forth. They do this every year.”

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also spoke with the media after Week 17. “We had some words,” the DB admitted, concluding: “Check the stats.” Chase and Sneed battled head-to-head most of the outing, which included a physical skirmish involving the two players.

Jones and Sneed weren’t the only Chiefs dunking on Chase after the victory though. Cornerback Jaylen Watson stated the following about the wideout on X: “40 yards is crazy to talk so much. Sneed’s top 3 and not 3.”

“From the crib (Cincinnati) we don’t talk and not back it up… but aye 🤷🏾‍♂️,” safety Mike Edwards weighed in. And fellow safety Justin Reid posted a GIF of a cat eating out of a tuna can, referencing a previous beef between Chase and Reid.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Laughs off Chiefs Loss After ‘Trash Talking’

As you’d expect, Chase’s locker was a popular spot for Bengals media after the New Year’s Eve outing. WCPO’s Marshall Kramsky shared video of the Q&A.

A portion of what Ja'Marr Chase on his altercation with L'Jarius Sneed: "M'fer won't fight me….Just trash talking. Can't handle it." Tee Higgins laughs.#Bengals #Chiefs @WCPO pic.twitter.com/t03JHvChtK — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) January 1, 2024

“I don’t know what he was doing,” Chase said, regarding the altercation with Sneed. “I just be under people’s skin sometimes, I guess, you know what I’m saying? The M-F-er won’t fight me so it’s alright.”

The wideout equated the pushing and the flags to “trash talking,” adding that Sneed “can’t handle it.”

He and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins then burst out laughing. Chase finished by joking that the “whole [Chiefs] defense was mad at him.” Wonder why.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Started Smack Talk in Week 17, But Failed to Finish It

Chase kicked off the Week 17 trash talk unprovoked, telling Bengals media members that “nothing” stands out about the KC secondary.

“[The Chiefs] just know how to play us,” he continued on December 28. “They know the leverages. They know what splits we in. [And] they just know what we going to do [in] certain moments. They throw a little double doubles at us to stop the two best players on our side and that’s all they do. It’s not really like they got a Jalen Ramsey on they squad.”

During the exchange, Chase did call Sneed Kansas City’s “best player” before disrespecting the rest of the secondary. “It’s not like they got a superstar on they defense,” he stressed throughout the interview.

At the end of the chat with reporters, Chase even challenged KC, stating: “They gon’ take this [and] run with it — I hope they post it in they locker. It’s alright though. As long as I’m mentally ready to play.”

In the end, the Chiefs appeared to use Chase’s words as extra motivation. The big-play threat finished with just three catches for 41 yards as the Bengals were defeated by a score of 25-17.