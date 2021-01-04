Chiefs Rumors: Bears Could Steal Veteran Executive for GM Job

With the Kansas City Chiefs enjoying a hard-earned first-round playoff bye this week, opposing teams in search of a new general manager or head coach are white-hot on the trail of some of the Chiefs’ top brass.

While Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy — set to interview for a pair of NFC coaching jobs on Monday — headlines the list of attractive prospects on Andy Reid’s coaching staff, another NFC contender is reportedly eyeing a prominent Chiefs personnel man for their front office.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Recent Rumors Suggest Bears Targeting Mike Borgonzi

In a Monday morning column for the Chicago Tribune, Bears long-time beat writer Brad Biggs revealed that multiple league sources have begun to speculate that the Matt Nagy and company have their eyes set on Mike Borgonzi for their general manager position:

Rumors have circulated in the last week that the Bears could target Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Mike Borgonzi. This is speculation, but I heard this from two unrelated sources in the last few days, and with the Chiefs earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Borgonzi wouldn’t be available to be hired away until the season is complete for the defending Super Bowl champions. Does that mean it’s Borgonzi or no one else? Absolutely not. But that’s a name that was churning in the rumor mill the past few days, and a quick hiring cycle this week by teams already looking for new a GM would not remove him from play. Obviously, there are many other people in consideration for GM jobs who are attached to playoff teams, but Borgonzi is the name I heard, and if the Bears would consider hiring a new GM to work with their current coach, he’s someone who could come in and have a preestablished relationship with Nagy.

Ryan Pace, finishing up his sixth season as the Bears general manager, has helped lead Chicago to a 42-54 regular season record since 2015, though he’s apparently on thin ice headed into this offseason. In a roundup of the top 30 GM candidates for 2021 on December 18, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones wrote that “league scuttlebutt is that Chicago will eventually fire GM Ryan Pace after six years in large part due to his failure to figure out the quarterback position.”

If @BradBiggs article stating that KC’s Mike Borgonzi could be the Bears next GM is true then the guy with all the clout in Halas Hall is Matt Nagy. Borgonzi worked with Nagy at KC — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) January 4, 2021

Borgonzi’s Name Well-Known in NFL Circles

Borgonzi’s name has picked up steam in recent weeks, but he has been well-known in hiring circles dating back to last year and likely beyond, receiving recognition in 2019 from Inside The Pylon and Bleacher Report.

In the coming weeks, the former Brown University fullback will wrap up his 12th year in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. Borgonzi has been the recipient of six promotions in Kansas City since he was originally hired in 2009 as a college scouting administrator.

His brother, Dave, also boasts a decade of NFL experience and is now in his third season as the Indianapolis Colts linebackers coach.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!