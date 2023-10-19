Chiefs Waive Draft Pick to Make Room for Charles Omenihu: Report

Kansas City Chiefs free agent acquisition Charles Omenihu rejoined the active roster on October 19 after a six-week suspension to begin his KC career.

That was no surprise, but the corresponding cut was a bit of a shocker. Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green was among the first to share the news, informing: “[The] Chiefs have waived DT Keondre Coburn and WR Montrell Washington according to Chiefs comms. Kansas City making room for WR Mecole Hardman and DE Charles Omenihu.”

Washington’s release was expected after the Hardman trade — which sent a 2025 sixth-round pick back to the New York Jets for the wide receiver and a 2025 seventh. It’s a straight swap, returner/gadget WR for returner/gadget WR.

Coburn’s release was not. Sure, Kansas City could end up re-signing him to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Having said that, anytime you subject a drafted rookie to waivers, you are determining that they are expendable — should another team claim them.

Chiefs DT Keondre Coburn Fails to Live Up to the Hype in Year 1

If Coburn does end up returning, it’s still way too early to write him off in KC. However, this is a very disappointing turn of events.

The 2023 sixth rounder was labeled as a “draft steal” and a rookie that could make an “instant impact” in year one. Instead, he was waived after just one active appearance through six games and only nine defensive snaps.

Clearly, based on his playing time early on, the Chiefs determined that the youngster was not ready. Fifth-round edge rusher BJ Thompson is in a similar boat, with zero active appearances through six weeks.

Of course, KC could have chosen to cut another edge rusher in Thompson with Omenihu coming back, but they didn’t. Meaning, they must have come to a consensus on Thompson having a higher upside than Coburn.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Charles Omenihu ‘Good Chance’ of Suiting Up vs. Chargers

Omenihu is on track to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. “I don’t know if he’s going to be able to just step right in and play the whole game,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters on October 16 before confirming that “there’s a good chance” he suits up in some capacity.

“He’s been back here and he’s staying in shape — or is in good shape,” Reid went on. “It’s just a matter of getting him back in there.”

Within the Q&A, the Chiefs HC did acknowledge that KC will “probably ease him back in and let him get going.” However, he also called him a “good football player” that he’s “looking forward to seeing” on the field.

Fellow defensive lineman Chris Jones appeared ready for Omenihu’s return as well. “Should be a lot of fun,” the game wrecker replied after being asked about the addition.

“You can never have enough pass rushers,” Jones continued. “I think he’s a guy who brings a lot of versatility to our room… thankful he’s back. Ready to insert him in and utilize his ability, especially on pass rush downs.”

Jones added that Omenihu is “super excited” to get back out there, and that the Chiefs are “excited to get him back.”

Omenihu was suspended by the NFL on August 4 “for violations of the [league’s] personal conduct policy.” This decision ruled him out for the first six games of his inaugural season in Kansas City. Fortunately, the impact was minimal as the Chiefs went 5-1 over that span.