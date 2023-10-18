Chiefs’ Chris Jones Sends Strong Message on Frank Clark’s Potential Return

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has yet to sign anywhere after being released by the Denver Broncos — and Chris Jones was very open about the idea of his ex-teammate returning to KC on October 18.

“Like I said at the beginning [of the press conference], never think you can have enough pass rushers,” Jones began when asked about the Chiefs potentially re-signing Clark.

“Frank, for me, is like a brother,” he went on. “We [were] able to achieve a lot of success with Frank. Kansas City knows what type of guy Frank is, what he brings to this team. The type of charisma, the attitude, the leadership he brings.”

Jones even added that he “would love for” Clark to reunite with KC. “We’ll see where it goes, he’s still a free agent right now,” the star defender acknowledged, voicing: “Hopefully we get him in.”

Frank Clark Tells Chiefs Fan He’ll Be in Kansas City on Thursday

Clark has been active on X (formerly Twitter) today on October 18. First, the veteran seemingly made a joke at the Broncos’ expense.

Denver was solid, i love horses and mountains. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 18, 2023

“Denver was solid, i love horses and mountains,” Clark posted without much context.

He also took the time to respond to a Chiefs fan that requested an autograph and stated that he heard Clark is in Kansas City right now.

Link up on Red Friday! I land on Thursday. ❤️ https://t.co/radJvefOix — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 18, 2023

“Link up on Red Friday!” Clark responded. “I land on Thursday. ❤️”

Clark didn’t expand on why he’ll be back in Kansas City, but it’s not hard to put two and two together. Not long after, a report confirmed what some already believed to be true.

New Report Claims Frank Clark Will Take ‘Physical’ With Chiefs on October 19

610 Sports Radio host Carrington Harrison was the first to report this developing story.

He relayed: “SOURCE: Former Chiefs DL Frank Clark will be getting a physical done tomorrow at the Chiefs team facility.”

This news came in on October 18, so “tomorrow” is referring to Thursday, October 19 — the same day that Clark told the fan he is landing in KC.

Assuming the physical goes well, it certainly feels like Clark will end up back in a Chiefs jersey. That should make Jones happy, at the very least.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s Lack of Snaps in Week 6

With Charles Omenihu returning and Clark potentially right behind him, there may suddenly be fewer snaps available at defensive end.

The influx of pass rushers is unlikely to impact starters George Karlaftis and Mike Danna all that much, but it will almost certainly affect 2023 first rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Even before these additions, the rookie only received five defensive snaps in Week 6 — his lowest snap count of the year.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked about this recent development on October 18.

“Yeah, [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] went to a lot of the three-down guys [against the Broncos] and [Anudike-Uzomah] just gets kicked out on that [formation],” Reid replied.

“It was for no other reason,” the Chiefs HC added, voicing that ‘FAU’ has “done a nice job.”

Be that as it may, the rookie is unlikely to see as much of the field with Omenihu in the rotation. Add Clark to the mix and those odds decrease even further.

It’s already been deemed a redshirt campaign for fifth rounder BJ Thompson, but Anudike-Uzomah was a first-round pick. Hopefully, he has some sort of role moving forward.

After all, the on-field development worked out well for Karlaftis in 2022.