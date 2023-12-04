Chiefs’ Chris Jones Gets Brutally Honest With KC Defense After Packers Loss

In his typical calm and collected manner, Kansas City Chiefs defensive team leader Chris Jones sounded like a man that was ready to explode after his unit allowed 27 points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.

You see, it’s not the Chiefs way to blow up in a press conference or give the media a sound bite — and Jones didn’t — but there was a certain intensity in his tone after the Sunday Night Football loss. “A lot of things [we need to correct],” the superstar began while knocking his fist on the podium.

“A lot of missed tackles,” he went on with a deep sigh. “Fundamentals [weren’t] there today. Lot of guys out of gaps. I think that’s what cost us the game.”

He then addressed his defense candidly, voicing: “Defense, can’t give up 27 points on the road in a hostile environment like this. It’s tough. It’s going to be tough to win games like this.”

Jones concluded that his unit will “make a few adjustments” and “watch [the] film” from Green Bay. “We’ll be better next week,” he guaranteed media and fans.

Chiefs Had Trouble Both Finishing & Stopping Drives Early vs. Packers

Jones isn’t sugarcoating it — the Chiefs defense got off to a rough start against the Packers allowing two immediate touchdown drives of 75 yards a piece.

The KC offense countered with two field goals after stalling out in the red zone.

“We got some penalties and negative plays in the red zone,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes II stated during his postgame press conference. “We drove right down the field and got down to I think the five-yard line, both [of] the first two drives. And we didn’t score.”

At the end of the day, that was the difference in the game. The Packers converted against the Chiefs defense when it counted, and Kansas City did not.

You do have to tip your cap to Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense to some extent. The opposing passer and his receivers were certainly brilliant at times throughout the night.

Having said that, it is nice to hear Jones hold the defense accountable because fans have seen this unit play at an elite level all year.

Chiefs Defense Battled Through 2 Key Injuries vs. Packers

The KC defense didn’t have it easy in Green Bay. With middle linebacker Nick Bolton sidelined, his replacement left the game almost immediately as Drue Tranquill was forced to exit with a concussion.

Later, starting safety Bryan Cook was carted off the field with an ankle injury.

Although substitutes like third-string linebacker Jack Cochrane and veteran safety Mike Edwards appeared to do a decent job, it can be difficult to combat major alterations in a scheme built on trust and chemistry.

That showed in the pass coverage, as Packers wide receivers appeared to find little pockets in between different linebackers and defensive backs. There were “guys out of gaps,” as Jones noted — even if he was referring to the defensive line.

“Bryan [has] been playing so well for us,” Jones said of Cook after the game. “He’s been a dominant force on the back end. For him to go down, I’m going to keep him in my prayers. Hopefully, he makes a quick recovery. I don’t know the situation, I just [saw] he was in excruciating pain.”

He also stated that the defense was “very fortunate to have Jack [Cochrane]” step in for Tranquill, adding that he thought the youngster “did pretty well” all things considered.