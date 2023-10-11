Chiefs All-Pro Pops Up on Final Injury Report vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs had a new addition on the final injury report in Week 6 ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos: Punter Tommy Townsend.

The 2022 All-Pro specialist was not mentioned on the injury report leading up to Wednesday’s practice, and then was “limited” in said practice with a “left knee” ailment. Typically, late injuries like this don’t bode well for a player’s availability, but we should know for sure just how serious Townsend’s knee issue is depending on whether or not the Chiefs sign an extra punter either tonight or tomorrow.

It’s worth noting that Townsend kicks with his right leg, meaning the injury occurred on his plant leg. One could argue that the stability of a plant knee is potentially more important for a punter — although the health of both legs is obviously quite significant for this position.

The talented punter was officially listed as “questionable” for Week 6.

Chiefs’ George Karlaftis Called ‘Bigger Concern’ After Hamstring Injury

Earlier in the week on October 10, Fox 4 KC reporter PJ Green relayed an opinion live from practice on three Chiefs injuries heading toward Thursday night.

“From seeing [Travis] Kelce and [Nick] Bolton today, they are trending towards playing,” Green voiced. “A bigger concern is George Karlaftis with a hamstring injury..”

So far, Green’s assessment has been accurate, considering Bolton was cleared to return on October 11. Kelce (ankle) and Karlaftis (hamstring) are officially “questionable,” along with Townsend, although NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted that “it does seem like Kelce is in a good position to play” as of Wednesday afternoon.

If Karlaftis is unable to go, the Chiefs defense will be forced to rely on rookie first rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Malik Herring across from Mike Danna — assuming defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo doesn’t utilize a versatile player like Chris Jones or Matt Dickerson on the outside. According to Pro Football Focus, Anudike-Uzomah and Herring have both struggled to get going in 2023, with just seven quarterback pressures and one half-sack (FAU) combined between the two.

Rookie fifth rounder BJ Thompson could also be in the mix for some snaps with veteran Charles Omenihu suspended until Week 7, and KC could even choose to elevate promising rookie Truman Jones from the practice squad in a pinch.

Ex-Chiefs’ Frank Clark, 2 Others Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 6

As it turns out, two-time Kansas City Super Bowl champion Frank Clark will not face his old team on Thursday Night Football. The veteran defensive end was officially ruled out by the Broncos on October 11, due to an “illness.”

Clark has been the subject of trade rumors all week, so it’s fair to wonder if those conversations have anything to do with his Week 6 status.

The bigger Denver absence may actually be defensive tackle D.J. Jones, a key presence on the interior. Jones did not practice all week, and will be sidelined with a knee injury.

The other missing piece for this Broncos defense is linebacker Baron Browning, who was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice. Despite that, Browning was also ruled out with a knee injury.

Denver tight end Greg Dulcich was also listed as “questionable” with a hamstring issue, although the pass-catcher logged a full practice on Wednesday — meaning he should be good to play. Those were all the injury designations for each side on October 11.