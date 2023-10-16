Chiefs’ Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Frank Clark Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are viewed as the “most likely scenario” for Frank Clark in free agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The veteran edge defender was officially released by the Denver Broncos on October 14, after just two appearances with them. That set up a potential reunion with Kansas City — something head coach Andy Reid was asked to comment on October 16.

“Like I mentioned before, we love Frank,” Reid replied ahead of Week 7. “Right now, we’re just talking through some things there.”

“There are a few things you have to look at when you do that,” he explained. “That’s kind of where we’re at. We haven’t done anything to this point.”

Are Chiefs ‘Interested in Reuniting’ With Frank Clark in Free Agency?

On October 14, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that “the Chiefs are having a discussion and are interested in reuniting with [Clark].”

The last sentence of Reid’s response — we haven’t done anything to this point — almost refutes that, assuming the crafty head coach is being truthful. Unless, of course, the discussions have not ventured past the internal part of the process.

If that’s the case, though, are the Chiefs actually “interested in reuniting” with Clark?

It’s a fair question, considering the emergence of George Karlaftis and Mike Danna over the past two seasons — as well as the return of Charles Omenihu in Week 7. That’s before you even mention the development of 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Arrowhead Pride analyst Mark Gunnels fielded an opinion on Clark during another edition of his weekly column, “Let’s Argue.” The fan stated bluntly: “Don’t bring Frank Clark back.”

Gunnels’ reply read: “Around Chiefs Kingdom, this is definitely an unpopular opinion. But I can see where Tristan is coming from. Clark has only played in two games this year — and aside from two tackles, his stat sheet is filled with a lot of donuts.”

“Nonetheless, we know Clark will crank it up in the playoffs,” he continued, “there’s a reason he’s third all-time in playoff sacks with 13.5.”

Finally, Gunnels concluded that “even if Clark has hit the wall, bringing him back to Kansas City isn’t just about on-field production. It’s about the leadership and swagger he brings to the locker room.” The analyst added that it would also “make Chris Jones happy,” and that’s something that the Chiefs should take into consideration.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses Charles Omenihu’s Expected Playing Time in Week 7 vs. Chargers

Omenihu will finally make his KC debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid called him a “good football player” on October 16, voicing that he’s “looking forward to seeing him get in there.”

“I don’t know if he’s going to be able to just step right in and play the whole game,” Reid said, noting that the Chiefs will “probably ease him back in and let him get going.”

Later, Reid reiterated that “there’s a good chance” Omenihu suits up versus the Chargers in Week 7. “He’s been back here and he’s staying in shape — or is in good shape,” he detailed. “It’s just a matter of getting him back in there.”

In terms of the depth on the defensive line, Reid also stated that he thinks “the front’s done a real nice job” in 2023 in terms of “pressure and hitting the quarterback.” He added that “they’ve done a pretty good job with the run game,” too.

Omenihu was suspended by the NFL on August 4 “for violations of the [league’s] personal conduct policy.” This decision ruled him out for the first six games of his inaugural season in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs went 5-1 over that span.