Ex-Chiefs 55-Game Starter Thought to Be Available via Trade: Insider

The Frank Clark signing has not worked out in Denver. The two-time Super Bowl champion of the Kansas City Chiefs has suited up for just two games with the Broncos through their first five.

Over that span, he’s played just 36 defensive snaps, registering two tackles and zero quarterback hits or sacks according to Pro Football Reference. The Chiefs and Clark are expected to face off this week on Thursday Night Football for the first time since 2019, assuming the veteran pass rusher is still on the team.

“Sources say Frank Clark has drawn interest around the league,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 8. The Broncos have already parted ways with Randy Gregory at the same position — rolling with younger talent in his place — and the rumor is that Clark could be next.

“If the Broncos continue to struggle, he could be dealt, as well,” Rapoport informed, stating that Clark’s Week 1 hip injury has finally healed. “Several pass-rush needy teams will be watching, and the interest should ramp up if Clark plays well.”

Bleacher Report Analyst Connects Broncos’ Frank Clark Back to Chiefs via Trade Following Cryptic Tweet

Clark caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom after he posted the following on X on the evening of October 8 — after Rapoport’s article and the Broncos’ Week 5 loss to the New York Jets.

Make something shake ASAP! — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 9, 2023

“Make something shake ASAP!” Clark voiced, which most fans translated to the veteran defender wanting a change of scenery already.

“Playoff Frank! Come home #ChiefsKingdom,” one KC fan commented, and another said: “KC loves you Frank!!!🦈🦈🦈.”

They weren’t the only ones that thought reunion after seeing this post. In a live stream video spot with Bleacher Report, YouTube streamer and KC expert Chief Concerns floated the idea of Clark returning to Kansas City via trade.

He acknowledged that the edge rusher position isn’t a huge need with Charles Omenihu returning from his suspension, but also admitted that the Chiefs could probably use some more experience with very little production behind defensive ends George Karlaftis III and Mike Danna thus far.

“Clark already knows the system and you can never have too many pass rushers,” Chief Concerns argued, pointing to the San Francisco 49ers “model” — being that they acquired Gregory despite having one of the more ferocious defensive lines in the sport.

He also noted Clark is “friends with everyone” in the Chiefs locker room, including coaches Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo — who are both huge fans of the former 55-game starter for KC. In the end, Chief Concerns labeled Clark as the “ideal guy that I’d want to trade for” at the deadline.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Is ‘Trying’ to Get KC to Trade With Broncos for Frank Clark

On the same Clark post about making “something shake,” a third Chiefs fan brought former teammate and friend Chris Jones into the conversation.

“Make the call to Veach, get your boy back @StoneColdJones 😤,” he suggested.

Jones — who is often active on social media — did offer up a response for the fanbase, replying: “😳😳….. Veachhhhhhhhhh.”

Obviously, he’s referring to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. After a different fan chimed in saying, “CHRIS MAKE THIS HAPPEN,” Jones even added that “I’m trying.”

It’s hard to see Denver trading Clark inside the division, but stranger things have happened and if Kansas City is willing to pay more than the average team because of the familiarity factor, perhaps the two rivals can come to some sort of agreement.

After all, the Chiefs have never been shy about wanting “the Shark” back at a lower price tag, and Rapoport made it clear that “a team trading for him would only inherit what’s left of a $1.21 million base salary.” That cap number is actually within KC’s budget.