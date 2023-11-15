Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick Hits Waivers After Brief Stint With Rival: Report

A recent Kansas City Chiefs draft pick resurfaced in the NFL news cycle on November 14.

KSHB41 media insider Nick Jacobs relayed the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a screenshot of the league’s official transaction notice. “The [Denver] Broncos have waived DT Keondre Coburn,” Jacobs pointed out in the post. “Less than 4 weeks after they claimed him.”

The Broncos have waived DT Keondre Coburn. Less than 4 weeks after they claimed him. pic.twitter.com/EQSkxxps2E — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 14, 2023

The Broncos originally poached Coburn off waivers on October 20. The Chiefs had released the 2023 sixth rounder in order to make room for veteran defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was returning from a suspension at the time.

If Coburn had cleared waivers, the expected plan was for him to return via the practice squad. In theory, the Chiefs could attempt to carry out that plan now, reuniting with the nose tackle prospect if he goes unclaimed the second time around.

He has not appeared in a game since Week 1, where he logged nine defensive snaps against the Detroit Lions.

Chiefs Replaced Keondre Coburn With Veteran Mike Pennel

Kansas City could always clear a developmental spot for Coburn, but it’s unlikely he’d play much in 2023.

The Chiefs are pretty deep on the defensive line now that Chris Jones, Omenihu and Tershawn Wharton are all available again. In fact, post-cutdown trade acquisition Neil Farrell has only appeared in two games since joining the organization, and KC also re-signed veteran Mike Pennel to the practice squad.

The latter has yet to suit up on gameday, but he’d be the most likely next man up if the Chiefs needed a run-stuffer down the stretch. Meaning, even if the rookie returns, Pennel could clog any pathway back to the active roster.

That wouldn’t be the worst thing though. Considering he’s been cut by two teams in under two months, the 23-year-old could probably use a redshirt campaign to sit back and learn.

We’ll see if the Chiefs are able to get Coburn back — in effect regaining a lost draft pick — in the coming days.

Broncos Release Ex-Chiefs UDFA Cornerback Reese Taylor

The Broncos chose to part ways with not one, but two Chiefs retreads on November 14. KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson noted the second cut, revealing that Denver had released cornerback Reese Taylor.

You might remember Taylor from Chiefs OTAs this spring. The Chiefs handed out guaranteed money to several undrafted rookies after the draft and the Purdue defensive back was one of them.

According to Over the Cap, the former Boilermaker was given $70,000 in guarantees with a base salary of $900,000 if he had made the Week 1 roster in Kansas City.

He also “impressed” media members like A-to-Z Sports KC insider Charles Goldman (formerly of Chiefs Wire) and Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney at the time. Both called the slot specialist a defensive “standout” at various points of the offseason activities.

Taylor even registered a couple of interceptions early on at practices, but he failed to make enough of an impact during training camp and the preseason. Eventually, he was released as the team began deciding on their final 53.

The former KC UDFA weighed in at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, and was named “Mr. Football” as a high school quarterback in the state of Indiana. He switched over to cornerback in 2019 (sophomore year of college at Indiana) and eventually transferred to Purdue in 2022.

It’s less likely that the Chiefs choose to reunite with Taylor. KC is pretty deep at cornerback, and they didn’t choose to offer the undrafted prospect a practice squad role this fall.