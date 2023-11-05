NFL Dishes Out Two 5-Figure Fines for Chiefs vs. Broncos

The NFL handed out Week 8 fines on November 4, and two Denver Broncos players were penalized for their actions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver ESPN beat reporter Jeff Legwold shared the news on X, stating: “Broncos DE Zach Allen and LB Josey Jewell each fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — on the same third quarter play — in last Sunday’s win over Chiefs.”

CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones followed up with video of the offense, noting that the infringement occurred after a sack of Patrick Mahomes II.

The NFL fined Broncos Josey Jewell and Zach Allen $13,659 each for unsportsmanlike conduct following this Mahomes sack. Any act resembling shooting a gun will get you fined. pic.twitter.com/BBsx07qbub — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 4, 2023

“Any act resembling shooting a gun will get you fined,” Jones explained as the pair of Broncos defenders celebrated by imitating firearms with their fingers.

The league has been especially strict with fines this season, dishing out several most Saturdays. Fortunately, Chiefs players managed to avoid forfeitures in Week 8.

Chiefs Elevate RB La’Mical Perine vs. Dolphins With Clyde Edwards-Helaire Out

Veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the only active player that did not travel to Germany with the team. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted that the ball-carrier has been dealing with an illness but didn’t get into specifics beyond that.

Wide receiver Richie James (knee) will also be out in Week 9 — although he’s technically still on the injured reserve despite returning to practice — and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) is questionable despite traveling to Germany.

In order to replace Edwards-Helaire, KC elevated running back La’Mical Perine from the practice squad according to Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick.

Chiefs have elevated RB La’Mical Perine for Sunday’s game against Miami. Should see his first action of the season filling in for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 4, 2023

“[Perine] should see his first action of the season filling in for Clyde Edwards-Helaire,” Derrick informed.

The former New York Jets draft pick out of Florida impressed during the preseason after a less spectacular start at Organized Team Activities and training camp. He was initially outshined by undrafted rookie Deneric Prince in the battle for the RB4 role, but Perine’s in-game experience gave him the leg up later on.

In the end, the Chiefs chose to cut the running back room down to three heading into Week 1, although it was clear to most that Perine was next in line.

This elevation confirms it as Kansas City will call upon Perine rather than Prince against the Miami Dolphins.

With the Jets, the 25-year-old halfback appeared in 14 games over two seasons with 263 rushing yards (3.7 yards per carry), 63 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. He actually joined the Dolphins organization briefly on a practice squad deal after a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eventually, Perine found a new home with Chiefs Kingdom. Week 9 would be his first regular season appearance with KC.