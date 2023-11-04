Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Focus of ‘Bold’ Week 9 Prediction

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is coming off one of his worst NFL performances as he arrives in Germany for Week 9.

NFL Network writer Marc Ross doesn’t expect that carry over into the international spotlight, however. During a November 3 article relaying each NFL.com analyst’s “bold prediction” for the upcoming weekend, Ross focused in on Mahomes.

“Kansas City served up a dud in Denver last week,” he began, continuing: “Now in Germany, preparing to face another 6-2 team in the week’s marquee matchup, Patrick Mahomes wastes no time getting the offense back on track.”

“The reigning MVP throws five touchdown passes in a game for the first time since Week 1 of last season,” Ross predicted, which would certainly excite both Chiefs Kingdom and new NFL fans around the globe.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Believes Super Bowl Experience Will Help With ‘Tremendous’ Atmosphere in Germany

Fully recovered from a Week 8 bout with the flu, Mahomes told reporters that “it’s really cool” to play on a “world stage” in Germany.

“To be able to be here, playing football, against a great football team [is] going to be a tremendous experience,” he noted on Friday of Week 9. “I’m glad I get to experience it.”

Mahomes also voiced that playing in tense and loud neutral site games like the Super Bowl should help prepare KC for the atmosphere overseas.

“Just with the fans cheering from both sides,” the Chiefs QB explained, “and the energy the entire game… I think other than that, you just gotta focus on the football. You enjoy the atmosphere, especially before the game starts when you walk out there and you see the fans — I’m sure they’ll be singing and cheering and everything like that — but once the football gets going you focus on your job and how you can execute that job.”

“I think the guys understand that,” Mahomes added regarding his teammates. “So, now we’re going to continue to prepare until we get to the game, and then go out there and be us.”

The Chiefs offense was held without a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, but they had four the week before versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes threw all of them.

It’s been an up-and-down season for this typically well-oiled unit, but Kansas City still ranks fourth in total yards per game — so a portion of the struggles have been exaggerated.

Ross is betting on a self-correction against a middle-of-the-pack passing defense, and the primetime factor could boost those odds. Superstars rise to the occasion, and Mahomes appears ready to seize the day with the entire world watching.

NFL Analyst Says Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Is ‘Playing Better’ Than Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in 2023

Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa has been lighting up the stat sheet in 2023.

Through his first eight games, the former first-round talent is throwing for a career-high 70.4 completion percentage with 18 touchdowns through the air and just seven interceptions. He’s also on track for 5,134 passing yards if he were to play all 17 games at his current trajectory.

Having said that, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have yet to beat a top-ranked defense. In fact, they have not won against an above-.500 record yet this year.

The Miami quarterback is also surrounded by an impressive group of playmakers headlined by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — as well as the top-ranked rushing offense.

With all that in mind, who’s playing better in 2023, Mahomes or Tagovailoa? NFL Network analyst Harry Douglas believes it’s the latter.

.@HDouglas83 says Tua is playing BETTER than Mahomes right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/HfjqTS55Sc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 2, 2023

“Yeah, [Tagovailoa’s playing better right now],” Douglas voiced on a November 2 segment of ESPN’s Get Up. “You look at Tua, he’s top five in touchdowns, top five in yards, top five in QBR/quarterback rating.”

“He’s been phenomenal this season,” he continued, “throwing with anticipation, getting the ball to his playmakers, diversifying the football, ball distribution… Tua’s done a phenomenal job at it this year.”

Tagovailoa certainly has Mahomes beat in most statistical categories at this time, but considering what each has to work with and strength of opponent, those numbers could be skewed.

Either way, the Dolphins and Tagovailoa have a lot to prove against a hungry Chiefs team in Week 9. If they can beat Mahomes and KC coming off a loss, Douglas will have much more of an argument when comparing QBs.