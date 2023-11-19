Chiefs Change Tune on Injury Activation Ahead of Week 11: Report

When asked if wide receiver Richie James would be activated from the injured reserve ahead of Week 11, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid responded: “Probably not.”

“We’ll see how that goes,” the Chiefs HC added on the morning of November 18. “[General manager Brett] Veach is working through all of that.”

Despite that seemingly definitive answer from Reid, James was indeed activated later that afternoon on November 18. “The Chiefs actually did activate WR Richie James,” A-to-Z Sports reporter Charles Goldman relayed on X, via the NFL transaction notice.

The #Chiefs actually did activate WR Richie James. Andy Reid said "probably not" earlier, but Brett Veach had different plans. James is still listed as questionable with a knee injury for Week 11 against the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/MSV7BCosbE — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 19, 2023

“Andy Reid said ‘probably not’ earlier, but Brett Veach had different plans,” Goldman noted. “James is still listed as questionable with a knee injury for Week 11 against the [Philadelphia] Eagles.”

After being signed this spring, James injured his MCL in Week 2. He was placed on the injured reserve later that week and has not played since.

The Chiefs were also shopping the veteran returner/pass-catcher at the trade deadline according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. A deal never materialized, however, and James stayed put in Kansas City.

Chiefs Have Too Many Similar WRs With Richie James Returning

Assuming the reports were accurate, there’s a reason that the Chiefs attempted to trade James in late October.

The main one was the return of Mecole Hardman. James was Hardman’s 2023 replacement, for all intents and purposes, but KC was happy to bring back their old draft pick on the cheap — making James expendable.

The second was a combination of injury and ineffectiveness. After a strong spring and a solid start to training camp, James’ chemistry with Patrick Mahomes fizzled heading into the regular season. He also struggled with a couple of returns before getting injured.

Finally, let’s not forget that Kadarius Toney is still on the roster.

With James, the Chiefs have an excess of gadget receivers and slot specialists — between Toney, Hardman, James and even Skyy Moore to some extent. These players are all too similar, and it’s one of the reasons this KC offense has struggled to get rolling in 2023.

If James dresses in Week 11, it’ll be interesting to see who Coach Reid elects to scratch in his place.

Chiefs Are Incredibly Healthy Heading Into Super Bowl Rematch vs. Eagles

The Chiefs have managed to avoid the injury bug so far this season — knock on wood — and they’re especially healthy heading into Week 11.

“Every Chiefs player on the injury report — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Richie James (IR), Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Drue Tranquill, Justin Reid, L’Jarius Sneed and Tommy Townsend — were spotted working on Saturday,” Arrowhead Pride media insider Pete Sweeney informed on November 18.

Every Chiefs player on the injury report — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Richie James (IR), Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Drue Tranquill, Justin Reid, L’Jarius Sneed and Tommy Townsend — were spotted working on Saturday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 18, 2023

That means outside of the four long-term injuries (linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Jody Fortson, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson), KC has no real absences against the Eagles.

On the other side of things, Philadelphia ruled out starting tight end Dallas Goedert for Monday night due to a forearm injury. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that news on November 18, adding that Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens would be activated off the injured reserve.

Outside of Goedert, Philly appears to be relatively healthy as well. Safety Justin Evans (knee) was the only limited participant at Saturday’s practice — per the Eagles injury report.

Being that this Super Bowl rematch is going down on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs and Eagles have yet to decide on their final roster moves and elevations. It doesn’t sound like either team has too many big decisions to make on the injury front, but there could still be one or two more surprises in store before kickoff.