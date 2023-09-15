Travis Kelce Plays Practical Joke on Chiefs Fans to Reveal Week 2 Status

When you’re beloved by your fanbase as Travis Kelce is, you can get away with a practical joke once in a while — as long as it’s brief.

After missing Week 1 due to a bone bruise on his knee, Kelce played a slight prank on Kansas City Chiefs media and fans as he took the practice field on Friday, September 15. KCTV5’s Jared Koller was the first to share video of the soon-to-be viral clip.

Travis Kelce returned to practice, clutching his knee … Never mind, he's fine 😂 (📽️ @JaredKCTV5)pic.twitter.com/7Nkv7hz14G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023

As Kelce jogged out onto the field, he clutched his right knee — which was sporting a black compression sleeve — as if he had reinjured it. However, that action quickly turned into a “twerk” type dance in which the superstar made direct eye contact with the photographer.

Clearly, a little tease from Kelce, as if to say: I’m good Kansas City. Needless to say, all of Chiefs Kingdom can take a sigh of relief.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Confirms Travis Kelce & Chris Jones Will Play vs Jaguars, Barring a Setback

About a half hour after Koller’s video hit social media, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided the confirmation that fans were waiting on.

“As long as nothing happens, they’ll be out there,” Reid informed, regarding both Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones. The Chiefs HC did not wish to comment on their potential workload against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did note that they “looked good” in practice this week.

Kelce will officially be listed as “questionable” on Kansas City’s final injury report according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, but the key pass-catcher’s prognosis seems to be much more optimistic than last week.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) are officially listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Jaguars. Coach Andy Reid said today he expects Kelce to play. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2023

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will also be “questionable” for Week 2, per Pelissero, but the reporter did not list any sort of injury designation for Jones.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Absence Could Lead to Chiefs Regular Season Debut

If Edwards-Helaire is unable to go on Sunday, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney suggested that practice squad RB La’Mical Perine could be elevated in his place.

I would expect La’Mical Perine to be elevated on Saturday with uncertainty surrounding Edwards-Helaire. https://t.co/tczUPL6cBv — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 15, 2023

It would be Perine’s regular season debut as a Chief, if he’s elevated and he gets onto the field in any capacity. The 2020 fourth-round selection appeared in 14 games with the New York Jets over his first two NFL campaigns, accumulating 326 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns.

Of course, the other option is promising undrafted rookie Deneric Prince — who would also be debuting if he’s elevated.

At the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Prince looked to have the leg up on Perine, but the youngster struggled with reading rushing lanes and expected kick return duties during live action. As the rookie faded out of contention, some thought Perine might steal a roster spot.

In the end, the debate was all for nought. Coach Reid and the Chiefs front office only went with three running backs at the 53-man cutdown — Isiah Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon — and both Perine and Prince made the practice squad.

In Week 1, that snap count went Pacheco (31 offensive snaps), McKinnon (20), Edwards-Helaire (14) according to Pro Football Focus, although McKinnon didn’t get any carries.

Outside of Patrick Mahomes II and three wide receiver runs, the Chiefs only rushed it 14 times against the Detroit Lions. Pacheco was mostly subdued on the ground with eight attempts for 23 yards (2.9 yards per carry), while “CEH” ran it six times for 22 yards (3.7 YPC). Neither scored a touchdown, and Mahomes managed to outproduce both KC ball carriers with his six quarterback scrambles.