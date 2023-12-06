Chiefs Sign Recent Raiders Draft Pick, Cut Rookie WR: Report

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized a signing that should help address their safety depth in the wake of the Bryan Cook ankle injury that occurred in Week 13.

KSHB41 media member Nick Jacobs shared the transaction on December 5, informing: “The Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contract of WR Chase Cota. The team signed S Tyree Gillespie to the open spot.”

Gillespie is a 25-year-old defensive back that was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in 11 games with the Raiders as a rookie, contributing mostly on special teams throughout his inaugural campaign.

Needless to say, things didn’t work out for Gillespie in Las Vegas. The Silver and Black actually traded the safety prospect to the Tennessee Titans for a conditional pick the following summer, but that didn’t last either as Gillespie was unable to survive the final cutdown in Tennessee.

From there, he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gillespie appeared in three games with the Jags as a special teamer in 2022 and hasn’t suited up for a regular season outing since.

Chiefs New Signing Tyree Gillespie Scouted as ‘Physical’ & ‘Athletic’ Deep Safety Prospect Out of College

Back in 2021, Gillespie was scouted as a third or fourth-round talent for a reason.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein called him a safety prospect with “the physical and athletic profile to make it in the league,” although he did add that “finding the right spot for him could be the key.”

So far, Gillespie has not found that fit, joining his fifth organization in three years — including a brief stop with the Houston Texans.

“Gillespie is an average-sized safety who flashes very good speed and twitch,” Bleacher Report draft scout Cory Giddings wrote in 2021. “He comes with a ton of experience, having played over 30 games for the [Missouri] Tigers.”

Tyree Gillespie is not afraid of a little contact. Love how aggressively he comes downhill and carries his speed into contact. pic.twitter.com/k9x5Q38dWk — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) December 1, 2020

Giddings also voiced that Gillespie “works best in deep coverage, where he can see the play develop,” and “may be best served as a deep Cover 3 safety” at the NFL level.

Zierlein reiterated this description, noting that Gillespie “frequently roamed as a single-high safety in the Missouri scheme.” The NFL Network scout described his instincts as “decent” and his ball-carrier pursuit as “fluid,” while also stating that he lacks top-end range.

“Gillespie should be an early contributor on special teams with enough versatility to be looked at in a variety of schemes, although there might not be a perfect fit for him,” Zierlein concluded at the time.

With Cook sidelined, look for the Chiefs to potentially elevate veteran safety Deon Bush as Gillespie gets a look in practice over the next couple of weeks.

Chiefs Give Up on Another WR Flier in Chase Cota Release

KC general manager Brett Veach has been bringing different wide receiver fliers in and out of the organization in recent years, and Cota is the most recent one to get the boot.

Weighing in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, the 24-year-old has intriguing size and ability.

Cota played collegiate ball at Oregon, registering 103 catches for 1,380 yards and nine receiving touchdowns during his five years in the PAC-12, per Sports Reference CFB. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions after going undrafted in 2023, which included $80,000 in guarantees according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

During the 2023 preseason, Cota recorded nine receptions for 111 receiving yards and a touchdown off 20 targets. The rookie also registered one punt return, taking it for 28 yards.

He was first signed to the Chiefs practice squad on September 26.