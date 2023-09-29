Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Puts Tua Tagovailoa on Mahomes-Type ‘Level’

Patrick Mahomes II is the reigning NFL MVP, but he may have a new challenger in 2023 according to former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill.

“The way that Tua [Tagovailoa] is playing right now, it’s definitely an MVP level,” Hill praised on his It Needed To Be Said podcast after the Miami Dolphins’ 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

“Me, being on the sidelines, just watching the fans chant M-V-P gave me chills in my body,” Hill told co-host Julius Collins. “It was almost like a LeBron [James] free throw moment. Like when LeBron shooting free throws and he got 40, and the crowd just starts [chanting] M-V-P — like Ooooo Tua I got chills in my body for ya my boy.”

Tagovailoa finished Week 3 with 309 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and just three incompletions — which yielded a passer rating of 155.8. He has already thrown for 1,024 yards on the year, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (82.6 QBR).

Mahomes has had a nice start as well but ranks just below Tagovailoa in QBR at 70.7, with 803 passing yards and a TD-to-INT ratio of seven-to-two.

Recapping Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Trade Haul as Dolphins Begin 2023 on Collision Course With KC

The season is young, but Miami does hold the early lead on the Chiefs in the AFC at a perfect 3-0. Since getting Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back on the field, Kansas City is undefeated too, but they were unable to secure the Week 1 victory without them.

Of course, there is a built-in rivalry between the two contenders involving Hill and his departure to South Beach. The superstar playmaker sought an extension that would make him the highest-paid WR in the NFL in 2022, and when those talks fell through before the offseason, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach elected to trade Hill to the Dolphins for a haul of draft capital that has helped Kansas City rebuild their defense.

They also used one of the selections to help replace Hill, drafting wide receiver Skyy Moore in 2022. The final trade package yielded cornerback Trent McDuffie, Moore, cornerback Joshua Williams, safety Chamarri Conner and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn according to Pro Football Network.

Now it feels as though KC and Miami are on a collision course about a year and a half after that deal — and the first matchup between the two sides will occur Week 9 in Germany so long as Hill is healthy and on the field. The date for that face-off is Sunday, November 5, at 8:30 a.m. CST on NFL Network.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones & Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Were Going at It All Offseason

Hill has not remained quiet this offseason, and Jones was quick to challenge the former teammate on social media throughout the spring. It all started when the Dolphin went on the Totally Offensive show with ex-KC players Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we going to do, guess what we going to do,” Hill voiced confidently. “I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. Guess what, I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. You better change the signals. I know every signal that y’all got.”

“May God bless him,” Jones wrote in response on X (formerly Twitter).

Later, Hill replied that “he has blessed me, but I’m crack block you. You to[o] little.”

Jones ended the back-and-forth by saying: “The only ✌🏾sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game.”

That spat took place in early April. In May — after the NFL announced the Chiefs-Dolphins game would be played in Germany rather than Kansas City — Jones wrote that “the NFL saved y’all boys!” Adding very bluntly: “@cheetah (Tyreek Hill) Didn’t want to come to the Kingdom…..”

Hill responded: “Hope this doesn’t ruin our friendship 😔.” To which Jones said: “Haha…. Of course not.”

Get ready for some fireworks in Germany Chiefs Kingdom! Ironically, it could be McDuffie — the top prospect selected in the Hill trade — who ends up covering the speedster nicknamed “Cheetah.”