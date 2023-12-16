Chiefs Make 4 Week 15 Roster Moves, Rule Out WR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced four final roster moves ahead of Week 15 versus the New England Patriots.

“We have signed Practice Squad player S Deon Bush to an active roster contract,” the team revealed on December 16. “We activated Practice Squad players NT Mike Pennel and RB Deneric Prince via Standard Elevation [and] we have waived LB Darius Harris.”

The Chiefs also ruled out wide receiver Justyn Ross against the Patriots, officially. Head coach Andy Reid hinted this would happen during his December 15 press conference, although he did mention that the second year WR could return in Week 16.

Chiefs’ Deon Bush Wins 4th Safety Role With Bryan Cook Sidelined

After being elevated in Week 14, Bush will take over the fourth safety role full-time this weekend with Bryan Cook on the injured reserve.

The defensive back/special teamer is a veteran of ST coordinator Dave Toub’s schemes, and he showed that against the Buffalo Bills by logging an immediate 21 snaps in that department — which was tied for the most on the team.

Bush also knows Steve Spagnuolo’s defense if needed, despite only playing three snaps last week.

Having him available will be especially helpful in New England, considering starter Mike Edwards has been dealing with an undisclosed illness throughout the week. Edwards did finally get in a full practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

As for Bush, it’s been a decreased role in 2023 after 19 appearances his first campaign between the regular season and the playoffs combined. The eight-year pro won his first Super Bowl ring with KC last year, accumulating 12 total tackles and one pass defense.

Chiefs Elevate DT Mike Pennel & RB Deneric Prince vs. Patriots

For the third straight week, the Chiefs will elevate Prince as an emergency option behind Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. His first appearance came with McKinnon injured, while his second two have been because of an Isiah Pacheco absence.

According to Coach Reid, Pacheco underwent a minor clean up surgery on his shoulder this week to follow-up on the offseason procedure. Despite that, the Chiefs HC stated that his starting half-back will likely return to practice in Week 16 as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is Prince’s final regular season elevation. KC has only trusted the rookie with five special teams snaps during his initial two NFL debuts.

Pennel will also enter the mix in Week 15 as the Chiefs’ defensive woes against the run have continued. Starting nose tackle Derrick Nnadi has been under recent scrutiny for his performances in this area, and Kansas City has very little behind him.

The veteran defensive lineman won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, appearing in 17 games between the regular season and the playoffs. Pennel was also with KC in 2020, before heading to Atlanta and Chicago.

His presence could be just what the doctor ordered for the defense. This D-tackle room has struggled in recent weeks with different opposing lead backs averaging high totals per carry.

James Cook rushed for 5.8 yards per carry to lead the Bills in Week 14, for example, with AJ Dillon and Josh Jacobs putting up averages of 4.1 YPC and 5.5 YPC the two weeks prior. While the overall totals in the run game haven’t been anything absurd, Spagnuolo and Reid probably hope that Pennel’s return can help reinforce this area against a run-first Pats offense.

Who knows, a strong audition might even land Pennel an active roster gig down the stretch.

Chiefs Cut Veteran LB Darius Harris

The final Week 15 roster move isn’t all that surprising. With Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill getting healthy, the Chiefs had seven linebackers on the 53-man roster.

That’s way too many LBs and Harris was the obvious cut due to his veteran status.

Assuming no one else claims him, it wouldn’t be shocking if Harris re-signs to the Kansas City practice squad for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. A staff favorite, the veteran has spent the majority of his NFL career with the Chiefs.