Chiefs Announce QB Roster Move Ahead of Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) will rest certain starters in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11), including quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

That absence factored into the two roster moves that they announced on January 6. “We have activated Practice Squad players DT Matt Dickerson and QB Chris Oladokun via Standard Elevation,” the Chiefs posted on X.

We have activated Practice Squad players DT Matt Dickerson and QB Chris Oladokun via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/3jDK0OW6rD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 6, 2024

This follows KC’s plan to start veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert, with Oladokun serving as the backup.

Gabbert has appeared in 68 games throughout his NFL career, starting 48. The former first-round pick’s record is 13-35 with 137.3 passing yards per game and a completion percentage of 56.4. His career passer rating is a 72.1.

Oladokun, on the other hand, was a seventh-round selection in 2022. He has never appeared in a regular season NFL game, although he did throw for 181 yards (one touchdown, one interception) and 61.5% completions during the 2023 preseason.

Chiefs Elevate Matt Dickerson After Recent Cut

The other Week 18 elevation will complete a bit of roster gymnastics from the Chiefs. Dickerson was released off of the 53-man roster last weekend on December 30.

The veteran journeyman was then re-signed to the practice squad on January 2, and now he’s back with the active squad once again.

Dickerson, 28, has appeared in 11 games for Kansas City this season — with about as many total tackles (12) as outings. He has not registered any sacks or QB hits according to Pro Football Reference, although Pro Football Focus has credited him with one quarterback pressure and five key defensive “stops.”

Dickerson has contributed to the KC defensive tackle rotation behind Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi in 2023.

Remember, practice squad elevations reset for the playoffs, so Dickerson could easily be a factor again as soon as next week in the Wildcard Round.

Final Injury Updates for Chiefs vs. Chargers

While it’s unclear which starters will play for both sides — and for how long — both teams have ruled several players out, including some of the big names that have made this rivalry great over the years.

Outside of Mahomes, the Chiefs have already ruled out left tackle Donovan Smith, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, wide receiver Rashee Rice and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Linebacker Nick Bolton, running back Isiah Pacheco, cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive linemen George Karlaftis and Mike Danna have also been listed as questionable.

It would not be surprising if any of those Chiefs above had lessened roles in Week 18.

Similarly, both Jones and tight end Travis Kelce may not get as many snaps as usual, although head coach Andy Reid has not ruled either superstar out.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo hinted that KC plans to get a look at several younger players against the Chargers as well, including first-round pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah and fellow 2023 draft pick BJ Thompson.

#Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo named these players as ones he's excited to get a look at this week: -Jack Cochrane

-Cam Jones

-Leo Chenal

-Deon Bush

-Felix Anudike-Uzomah

-BJ Thompson

-Malik Herring

-Neil Farrell Jr. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 4, 2024

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert (IR), edge rusher Joey Bosa (IR), wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive lineman Nick Williams, linebacker Kenneth Murray and guard Zion Johnson have all either been ruled out or listed as doubtful.

Chargers Announce Week 18 Roster Moves

On the other side of things, the Chargers revealed several roster moves of their own.

LAC “signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster,” the communications staff relayed on January 6. “In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins [was placed] on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.”

“Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to ‘out’ for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return,” the Chargers added.