Patrick Mahomes Takes Unique Angle With New Football Partnership

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is looking to train the next generation of leaders. Not necessarily players, but on the sidelines. On Monday, the 2018 league MVP announced a partnership with USA Football to host three youth football coaching clinics across Missouri this summer. On the philanthropic side, his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will also provide grants to 15 youth football leagues.

We are proud to team up with @USAFootball and provide grants to 15 youth football leagues and host three youth football coaching clinics across Missouri this summer! 🏈 Clinic Dates:

– July 27. Olathe, KS

– July 31. Web City, MO

– Aug 7. KC, MO pic.twitter.com/jy9p8IJQRf — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) July 6, 2021

“Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development,” Mahomes said in a statement, via Bleacher Report. “I’m happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the KC region.”

Free to youth football coaches, July 27 is the scheduled start date and it will take place in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas. The second will take place July 31 in Webb City and the third on August 7 in Kansas City.

15 and the Mahomies Also Pledge Monetary Incentive

As mentioned, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced that $2,000 operating grants will be dispersed to 15 area youth leagues across the region. They will be distributed to those who complete a grant application online.

“Patrick’s commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon,” USA Football chief executive Scott Hallenbeck added. “We value Patrick’s friendship and love of the game to deliver best-in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City.”

When It Comes To Coaching, Mahomes Learned From the Best

Though Mahomes hasn’t coached himself, he’s definitely learned from one of the best minds in the game. He might have won his first championship in 2020, but Andy Reid had long cemented himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL, if not all time. The 63-year-old has a career record of 238–145–1 (62%) in 20+ years and since joining Chiefs Kingdom in 2013, boasts a 91-37 (71%) report.

When discussing their relationship ahead of Super Bowl LV earlier this year, Reid said the key to forging healthy bonds with player and personnel starts with honesty.

“Tell the person the truth, whether it’s a positive with their personality or play, or a negative with their personality or their play,” the Los Angeles native said, via Fox4 KC.

He continued: “It’s no different from how you’d raise a child or a marriage or any relationship with another human being. I think if you just keep it open and real, I think that’s the best way to roll with it. That’s how I’ve done with Patrick.

“I’m in the business where these guys want to be the best. The thing I’ve found with great players is they want you to give them one more thing so they can even be greater.”

