Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Reacts to Eagles Shoutout After Loss

In case you missed it, Philadelphia Eagles former All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay shouted out Kansas City Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice after the Monday Night Football matchup.

“I need all rice info lol bra getting sued for sure.. I got kids at home 😂😂😂,” Slay praised jokingly after a fan posted a video captioned: “[Slay] just mad [because] this happened to him on MNF. Rookie broke his ankles 😭😭😭😭.”

I need all rice info lol bra getting sued for sure.. I got kids at home 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ONgDuBU6Sn — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 21, 2023

The fan’s clip showed Rice juking Slay for a first down and more to get the Chiefs inside the red zone in quarter one. This play helped lead to Kansas City’s first touchdown.

Rice did not vocalize a public response for the Eagles cornerback, but he did react by reposting Slay’s comment on his personal X account. The first-year wide receiver has typically been very quiet on social media in year one, showing maturity in that regard.

Eagles CB Darius Slay Goes Viral for Mimicking the ‘Tomahawk Chop’

If you’re wondering how this social media conversation began, an Eagles fan went viral after posting a video of Slay after the game.

“F*** that s***,” Slay repeated over and over as he mimicked the “tomahawk chop.”

The remaining Philadelphia fans in the stands cheered him on as he targeted the Arrowhead chant. This clip currently has approximately 4.6K likes on X.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Says Rashee Rice Has Shown ‘He Can Do More’

Chiefs coordinators addressed the media on November 21, which was the day after the loss to the Eagles. During that sequence of press conferences, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy talked about Rice’s development.

“I think he’s done a good job of being able to show us that he can do more,” Nagy told reporters.

“[Rice is] taking the time throughout the week to understand certain route concepts,” the coach went on. “We know what he can do with the football in his hands. We saw that yesterday a few times. He’s a physical runner, he has strong hands. Now I think you’re noticing that some of his snaps are going up slightly as far as his percentages of snaps.”

Nagy added that Kansas City wants “to continue to do that” as the season goes on.

“That’s part of development and the trust factor — which is real,” the Chiefs OC explained. “The more we can get at that, the better we will be because he’s a very good football player… we like the path he is on right now.”

Rice has quietly been one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL in 2023.

Pro Football Focus ranks his receiving grade third for all rookies behind Los Angeles Rams breakout Puka Nacua and explosive Houston Texans deep threat Tank Dell.

Rice is a little lower on the list when it comes to yardage, ranking eighth, but part of that is due to his targets. Only one first-year wide receiver has more yards than Rice off fewer targets. That player is Arizona Cardinals rookie Michael Wilson, another underrated talent.

Chiefs fans are ready for Rice to take over as the full-time WR1 yesterday, but KC has had other plans. They typically like to take the gradual approach at the wide receiver position, so their hesitancy is nothing new when it comes to the SMU product.

If anything, Rice has done a lot more than previous Kansas City rookies at this position, which hints that his future could be very bright alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.